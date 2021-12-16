MURRAY – The Todd Hill Quartet will perform a Christmas Pops Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Murray.
The concert will feature secular and sacred favorites in jazz arrangements, and all proceeds will go directly to tornado relief. In addition to Hill on piano, the group features Derek Jones on saxophones, Scott Thile on bass and Dean Hughes on drums. The concert will also feature special guest vocalist Kayla Marie Little.
