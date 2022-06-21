MURRAY — Calloway County Schools have hired Stephen Conner as the district’s next director of technology. Conner replaces Caleb Reinhardt on July 1, who is leaving the district after 15 years for a position at PCS Technologies.
Conner has spent the last two years as an instructional technology coach at Caverna Independent Schools in Cave City. He has also been an information technology teacher at Trigg County, Murray Independent and Christian County schools. Conner has previously worked in technology at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Calloway County Schools, Murray State University, and Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois.
Conner has a master’s degree in management of technology along with two bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and career/technical education, all from Murray State. He is also a graduate of Calloway County High School.
“Technology was already changing the landscape of instruction prior to the new student technology standards and now it will play a key role in preparing students for their future,” said Conner. “I feel blessed and honored to be selected to help empower and encourage our students and educators to utilize technology to transform the learning experience.”
“We welcome Mr. Conner to our district, and I am confident he will do a great job,” Superintendent Tres Settle said. “The use of technology in schools has become essential and it is important to have a strong leader to guide our tech team and support our schools.”
Conner is married to Renae Uzzle Conner. They have a son, Joshua, who is a student at Western Kentucky University.
