FRANKFORT — A Louisville man is facing multiple charges following his arrest by law enforcement officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources earlier this month in Marshall County.
In a news release, the KDFWR said that, on Aug. 16, conservation officers Evan Hughes and Kyle Webb observed Gee Man, 47, on private property without permission and arrested him. Man is charged with two counts of entry on land to shoot, hunt, fish or trap without consent and one count each of third degree criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking under $500, receiving stolen property under $500 and fishing without a license.
Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching parts of Marshall County after receiving reports that a man was living on private property without permission. He was arrested by Hughes and Webb at a small camp in a wooded area off U.S. 62 near Calvert City.
At the time of his arrest, officers said Man was in possession of a fillet knife allegedly taken from a building not belonging to him and clothing allegedly taken from an adjacent landowner. He was photographed entering the building and observed with a knife and fishing poles allegedly from that building. He also was observed fishing at a pond across the road and living on that property.
Man is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 7 in Marshall County District Court. The case remains under investigation by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
