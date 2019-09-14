MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center Principal Dan Hicks could not help but smile Thursday as he watched the constant activity that was part of the ninth annual Construction Career Day at Murray State University’s Cherry Exposition Center.
Hicks said he was encouraged by the excited looks on the faces of not only his students from Calloway County and Murray high schools, but also those of numerous other area campuses as they visited numerous booths offering hands-on exercises. For some, Thursday very well could have been a life-changing experience.
“That’s what It’s all about. That’s why we’re here,” Hicks said as he watched a student flash a big smile while attempting to scale a steel I beam at one of the booths. “If that doesn’t do your body good and your soul good, you shouldn’t be a teacher.”
The event is co-sponsored by Murray State University, as well as the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky. AGC Executive Vice President Chris Nelson said that relationship has been beneficial to both sides.
“We’re in a huge workforce shortage right now so we need to make efforts to show people, ‘Hey, you can make a living in our industry,’” Nelson said. “It’s really important not only to us, but to Murray State because they’re feeding some students that are here today who will go on to come through their programs.”
Dr. Danny Claiborne, who is the chairman of the Murray State Institute of Engineering, said he has noticed the effect this event has had in perhaps leading some of the attending high schoolers to eventually become students at Murray State.
“We give these T-shirts (in Murray State navy blue and gold) every year and, over the last two or three years, we’ve been seeing these shirts appearing in our institute, particularly our construction management classes,” Claiborne said, adding that the event can also appeal to students perhaps not seeking a four-year post-secondary education. “What we and the AGC are trying to do today is promote Build Kentucky, which involves the construction industry and affiliated programs, whether it’s vocational or non-degree kind of jobs. You’re also going to have some students who are prone to going on to college.
“That’s why we want a whole spectrum of the construction industry to be promoted here. We’ve got about 20 different groups from western Kentucky, one from west Tennessee and one other from southern Indiana. With this being one of the only career days like this in this region, you have these schools just flooding their young people in here for this.”
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons has attended Construction Career Day all three years he has been in his current job and he gets excited about it every year.
“You can see the students are enjoying themselves,” said Samons, who came to Murray from Paintsville in the far-eastern part of the commonwealth. “Actually, we did not have anything like this when I was (at Paintsville). The University of Pikeville was about 40 miles from Paintsville and Morehead State was about 75, but neither of them had this back then. Now I think you are starting to see this kind of program throughout different parts of the commonwealth because there is such a shortage skilled labor at this time.
“It is obvious that this has been a focus in this region and we are constantly trying to show our students in this region what careers are available out there. I mean, they’re starting apprentices out at $30,000 or $40,000 a year. But you know what I really enjoy about this? It’s watching these respective companies that are here and you see how they’re relating to these students. They’re excited to be here and happy to have the chance to explain the world of work to these students.”
Jeff Slaton has been teaching engineering and technology at Calloway County High School for 28 years, but Thursday marked the first time he has been witness to what Construction Career Day involves. He said that first impression will be a lasting one.
“It’s a really unique event and really, all kids need to be exposed to something like this,” Slaton said, immediately focusing on how a hands-on activity like this cannot be taught in a classroom. “This is way better than a classroom. The only way these kids see these things is if they’re on a job site. If they don’t see it here, they don’t see how interesting it is.
“This is what a classroom of a skilled trade program looks like. Kids who come in here see this and they’re getting excited over seeing skilled trades become more realistic. Nothing can be told in (a high school) classroom that can be felt or experienced here, when you see it and hear it and smell it and see it working up close for the first time. You walk up and touch it and put your hands on it and hear it move.”
