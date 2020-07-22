SMITHLAND — Construction of the New U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, in Livingston County, is expected to ramp up substantially after August 1, 2020.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor for a $63.6 million project to erect a new 1,912 ft. structure immediately downstream from the 89-year old bridge it is replacing. The contractor and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers have established a work schedule for the project.
The contractor has begun maintenance work on the existing bridge. KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says pre-construction activities such as placement of work zone signage, work on access roads, as well as an equipment assembly and supply storage yard, could start this week.
“Work on the existing bridge is aimed at getting it in optimum condition for the 3-year construction timeline for the new bridge,” Poat said. “While there will be some pre-construction work at the site of the new bridge over the next two weeks, the first real sign of construction on the new bridge will start with the clearing of trees and brush around August 1.”
Jim Smith Construction is partnering with Johnson Brothers Construction to assemble structural steel for the 700 ft. main truss for the new structure. The truss will be assembled off-site, floated into position by barge, and lifted into place in the fall of 2022.
The New U.S.60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland will have a truss design similar to the U.S. 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter. The new bridge will have a 40-foot-wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 6-foot shoulders that will provide ample clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.
