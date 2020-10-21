PADUCAH — Motorists in the 12 counties of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 are likely to start seeing unique SCRIM® testing vehicles along area state primary, and secondary highways starting Friday.
SCRIM stands for Sideway-force Coefficient Routine Investigation Machines. The specially equipped trucks collect data used to analyze the connection between highway crashes and pavement surface friction.
“Last year, we lost 732 Kentuckians in car accidents – each person was someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, child or friend,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “SCRIM® trucks provide us with even more data to prioritize road repairs and treatments. That helps us get better at our number one job: keeping Kentuckians safe.”
“The objective is to reduce fatal and serious injury collisions by incorporating friction data into our selection process for resurfacing and other pavement treatments,” Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “By enhancing our pavement management practices in this way, the cabinet will be taking a proactive approach to making roadways safer for motorists throughout the commonwealth.”
The SCRIM® vehicles, which travel at or slightly below the speed limit, are orange or white and equipped with flashing beacons and high-visibility warning signs. Each vehicle applies water to the road surface under the friction measurement mechanism and leaves a 3- to 4-inch-wide water trail in the left wheel path of the roadway. The water is not harmful and evaporates after about 10 minutes.
Weather permitting, this round of testing along highways in KYTC District 1 for the next few weeks will complete the testing of more than 15,000 miles of Kentucky’s interstate, parkway, state primary and state secondary road networks. Data collection will resume next spring for any mileage not surveyed in 2020. The work is being done by WDM USA, a highway engineering company whose specialties include friction equipment.
Motorists are asked to use appropriate caution whenever they encounter the SCRIM trucks as part of a moving work caravan.
To get traffic advisories and alerts via email go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on counties in Kentucky you regularly drive through, or on any of the specialty corridors you travel. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list.
