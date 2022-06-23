MURRAY – The City of Murray and the general contractor working on the swimming pool complex at Central Park say the pool should be ready to open before or by mid-July.
When the City of Murray took control of the parks system last September, Mayor Bob Rogers said his goal was to open the pool by Memorial Day. While the project has taken longer than originally hoped, Steele & Allbritten Plumbing and Electric co-owner Justin Pounds said Wednesday that he feels confident the pool will be ready to fill by the end of this month.
“The crew has been working pretty vigorously on installing the liner,” Pounds said. “The expectation, and we don’t really see any reason for it to change now, would be for them to give me the pool on June 30, which would allow me to fill it with water.”
Pounds said that after the pool is filled, it will have to go through two sets of inspections before it can open. Barring any unforeseen issues, he currently expects the public opening would be no later than July 15.
“Unfortunately, if we see any issues,” Pounds said, “it would be right there at the end because there’s just certain things we can’t find out until water’s in the pool – if we’ve got a brand-new pump for some reason that doesn’t work or things like that that are just outside of our control that we cannot test until the pool’s full of water.”
The city is handling some additional fencing, and Pounds said the crew has also been doing some cleanup and pressure washing to remove dirt and final site grading. Pounds said all the new concrete has been poured, and the existing concrete that needed it has been patched. He said the spray park next to the pool is in operational condition but has not been able to open yet because of the construction.
Rogers said that if the pool can be finished and inspected in time, he would still like to see it open by July 4. Of course, that will depend partly on getting an inspector to come from Frankfort at the right time. Once the pool opens, Rogers said the city’s objective is to keep it open daily until the new school year begins and keep it open on weekends until Labor Day.
“That’s our plan right now,” Rogers said. “We want to try to keep it open as much as we can when people can come.”
Aquatics Director Mike Sykes said that if the pool manages to open before July 15, season passes will be sold at 50% discount. If it doesn’t open until then, season passes probably won’t be a viable option, so staff would likely just charge swimmers the daily rate.
Sykes said staffing lifeguards could be a challenge since some that he already hired for the summer have taken other jobs and moved on. Typically, June is the busiest month, so scheduling them in July could prove difficult, but it will just depend on how many of them are still on board by then and how many hours they are willing to work, Sykes said.
