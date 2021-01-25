MURRAY – Calloway County Animal Control Officer Emily Cook said there are three things the Murray-Calloway County animal shelter has been focusing on to reduce the numbers of animals that have to be euthanized: managed intake, microchipping and educating pet owners about their options and what works best for the animals.
Calloway County’s human resources manager and solid waste coordinator, Gidget Manning, presented the animal shelter’s annual report at last week’s fiscal court meeting. She noted that the number of adoptions, transfers, reclaimed pets and euthanizations were trending in a positive direction. In a follow-up interview, Cook said she and Shelter Director Darla Jackson have worked hard with the shelter’s staff to implement several measures that have made a very big difference.
“One main thing we are trying to focus on — and we wanted to do this for years but we didn’t know how to do it properly — is something called ‘managed intake,’” Cook said. “I learned about this in training. The shelter is legally only supposed to take in stray dogs under the KRS (Kentucky Revised Statute). Now, what we’ve run into is a person that wants to give up their dog because they got a new one. ‘My dog’s mean, I want to give it up.’ So owner surrenders has been a big focus for us, especially during COVID. We’ve got to make sure we make room for the stray dogs, so we are taking owner surrenders case by case.
“Instead of just taking in whatever (people bring in) no matter the circumstances, it’s a case-by-case situation, and intakes are now pretty much only on an emergency basis. If your dog is mean, we do not want to put our staff in danger and we don’t want to put the community in danger. So that needs to be talked about with your veterinarian or a trainer, rather than just giving it to us and locking the dog in a cage. We are trying to do what’s best for the dog.
“Our main focus is: ‘How can we can help you keep your animal? Do you need food? Do you need help with spaying and neutering?’ It’s about educating the person on how to handle certain behaviors instead of just crowding the shelter with unwanted pets. And that’s what shelters across the United States are doing; they are not taking owner surrenders, and that was even before COVID. Our shelter is very small, but I wish we had a person known as an ‘intake counselor.’ Some shelters have those, where they’ll talk to the (pet owner) and they schedule an intake of that owner’s surrender.
Cook said there is a concern that if someone hears the shelter doesn’t take owner surrenders, they might drop the animal by the side of the road or misrepresent themselves or the animal when they try to hand it over to the shelter. She said this does not benefit the animal or the staff in any way, and because of this occasional problem, the shelter’s staff members question the person and try to find out all the details they can.
“Sometimes we are still going to get fibbed to, but we just want the honest truth,” Cook said. “The honest truth benefits the animal. Is this your dog and you just don’t want it anymore? That’s OK; just tell us. Don’t tell us it’s a stray (if it’s not) because then the dog has to be on a five-day stray hold.”
According to the 2020 statistics compiled by the animal shelter, 49% of the cats taken in in 2019 were euthanized, and that amount dropped to 30% in 2020. Cook said that trend is encouraging and she and the animal shelter staff continue trying to lower the number of euthanizations.
“We are really trying to focus on the feral spay and neuter program; therefore, most euthanizations and intakes were for feral animals,” Cook said. “We do not have the capacity or the manpower to take on feral animals, so we use a feral spay and neuter program. The training I went to was through the Kentucky Humane Society with a group called Alley Cat Advocates (ACA), and they really focus on community organization and educating the community on (the fact that) if we fix the feral cats and give them rabies shots, it establishes a colony rather than trying to eliminate the problem (through euthanization), because that does not work.”
According to ACA’s website, the group’s mission is to provide for the humane treatment of unowned cats by directing a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program in the safest, most efficient and cost effective way possible. ACA says the number of cats far exceed the number of available indoor homes, and although it is hard to count stray cats, some animal welfare agencies have estimated that five to 15 cats are born for every household in the U.S. According to a study done by the National Pet Alliance, 75% of surplus cats come from breeding by stray cats, the site says.
“The traditional method of controlling the stray population has been to trap and remove the animals, and then to either place them in homes or euthanize them,” the ACA says. “As we see from the numbers mentioned above, placing all homeless cats is not numerically possible; also many stray cats are not tame enough to make suitable pets.”
The ACA says that while killing healthy animals already seems distasteful to most people, it is also not a solution because if cats are removed without changing the environment – such as removing the food source and shelter – more cats quickly replace the cats that were removed. The ACA says it is also much more expensive to continually trap and euthanize cats than to alter the cats and maintain a colony.
“If you establish a colony with the feral cat population, nothing else is going to take over,” Cook said. “If you eliminate those cats from the community, something else is going to take its place. But if the cats cannot procreate, that helps solve the problem, and they’re also vaccinated. And they get to be cats and they don’t have to die, so that’s something we really want to focus on.”
The shelter’s data shows that the number of dogs euthanized in Calloway County during 2020 was 16%, down slightly from 17% in 2019. Cook said that although that might appear disappointing at first glance, there is not as much of a need to euthanize dogs because the shelter is doing a better job not taking owner surrenders and instead getting them adopted.
“Since we’re not taking owner surrenders, we are able to focus on getting the ones we have in the shelter adopted, and we are reclaiming more animals because we implemented microchipping in the year 2020,” Cook said. “If you adopt a dog or cat, we require it to be microchipped. If you reclaim a dog or cat, you have the option of paying the $6 a day fee or purchasing a $10 microchip and then you don’t have to pay that fee. So we have had a lot of animals come in, and for one thing, we recognize them, but the second thing is that they’ve got that microchip that is in our system. So they are automatically being reclaimed back to their owner instead of staying in the shelter.”
According to the animal shelter, as of Friday, there had been 304 microchips done since the program was implemented last year. Shelter Director Darla Jackson was unavailable to comment on this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.