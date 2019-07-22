MURRAY — Residents in Murray and Calloway County will be enjoying cooler temperatures this week, as a cold front makes its way through the area.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said that following some showers and storms today, people in the region will be experiencing cooler than average temperatures for this time of year. This will be coming on the heels of a week of excessive heat, which is typical of the hottest time of year.
“We have a strong cold front that will move through (today),” Holland said. “We will have a lot of cloud cover with periods of showers and thunderstorms that will accompany the front. Behind the front, there will be some much nicer cooler air.”
Holland said from this afternoon through Thursday, people can expect highs between 80 and 85 degrees, with much lower humidity values.
“It will feel like September as opposed to July,” Holland said. “It will still be warm, but it is not going to be so hot that you can’t even be outside. It will be a pretty refreshing airmass for a few days.”
Holland said it is seldom that the area experiences a cold front pushing through the region this time of year.
“Any time we get a cold front to push through, we are pretty lucky, but it will come with a price (today),” Holland said. “That is going to be some thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours and probably some pretty vivd lightning. So people need to remember their lightning safety tips (today).”
Holland said it should be dry for the remainder of the week into the weekend, with temperatures likely returning to normal highs by the beginning of next week.
