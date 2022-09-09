MURRAY – Although hot days are not over for the year, western Kentucky residents should continue to enjoy some relief with cooler weather over the next week as the summer transitions to fall.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official government weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said a weather system will come through the area on Saturday and Sunday that will provide the region with some much-needed rainfall.
“We’re technically out of the drought now, but things are still fairly dry and we still need some rain,” Holland said. “We’ll get probably up to one inch Saturday and Sunday. A cold front will come through Sunday night that will end the rainfall and it should be fairly dry next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look to be dry and much cooler.”
Today is expected to be the hottest day for more than a week, with NWS forecasting a high of 85 degrees and a low of 66. After that, the high temperature should remain in the 70s until at least Wednesday, which was projected to be 82 as of Thursday’s forecast.
Holland said the dew point, which is an indication of how sticky and muggy it is, for the next few days is expected be in the 50s, which is much lower than it has been in recent months.
“That will mean a nice, refreshing, crisp air mass,” Holland said. “It will be the coolest airmass we’ve had since back in the spring. After a very long, hot summer, I think a lot of people in Murray and Calloway County will appreciate the nice weather that’s coming next week. There are signs of it getting hot again, about 10 to 14 days out, so we’re not finished with the hot weather just yet.”
In typical western Kentucky autumn fashion, Holland said we can expect temperatures to fluctuate quite a bit throughout September and October.
