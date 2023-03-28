Cooperrider talks treasurer platform with local Republicans

MURRAY – During a recent visit to Murray, one of the candidates running for the Republican nomination for state treasurer said one of his inspirations for running for statewide office was how Gov. Andy Beshear forced businesses to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lexington resident Andrew Cooperrider is one of three candidates competing for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, with the other two being Mark Metcalf of Lancaster and O.J. Oleka of Frankfort. Democrat Michael Bowman is running unopposed in the May 16 primary.
Cooperrider came to Murray recently to meet with members of the Calloway County Republican Party, and he described himself as a “Christian family man” and small business owner. He said he and his wife founded their first business, a commercial cleaning company, with only $3,000, and it has now grown enough to employ dozens. Although he never considered running for office when he first got into business, 2020 and the pandemic lockdown changed things.
“My life completely changed when government bureaucrats came into another one of my businesses, Lexington Brew, to shut us down,” Cooperrider said. “They came into my coffee shop and they basically demanded my family lose everything, or I would be put in jail. So if I served another cup of coffee, the health department threatened me with jail time for doing that. I said no, and I turned to my wife and said something I think no wife ever wants her husband to ask her, which is, ‘Can I go to jail today?’ She said, ‘Honey, you do what's right,’ so we stayed open, and that kind of launched us into it (political activism). … My dream was not to be a politician, but when they came in and did that, I vowed that I would fight the overreaching government and make any kind of sacrifices I needed to make, just in order to stop how out of control we were at the time. And we still are; a lot hasn't changed.”
Cooperrider said one of his main policy platforms is that he wants to keep state tax dollars from funding “social left” policies like diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives or LGBTQ initiatives.
“As treasurer, I want to do the hard work of seeking out and finding those expenditures, and then sounding the alarm so that way, the legislators and the citizens know about them and it can be addressed,” he said.
Cooperrider said he wants to automate the state’s system for identifying unclaimed property and to do so in a cost-effective way. He said he also wants to help improve the state’s standing with its unfunded pension obligations, as well as safeguarding the system against fraud.
“Kentucky is the worst state in the nation for its pension obligations, as far as being fulfilled,” he said. “We’re at 52% of our necessary obligations being contributed, and that ends up being about a $41 billion deficit. Additionally, we saw another $10 million embezzlement out of our state pension system that we found out about this year, and it seems like we see that constantly. Our pensions are managed by a board of elected pension recipients, and in order to be on the board, you have to be a pension recipient yourself. That means that we get a lot of people who care a lot, but don't have any kind of financial background, so I want to make sure we put in place a financial bootcamp for those individuals, a set-in-stone training that isn't being funded by one specific hedge fund or managing group, but by a variety of sources.”
Cooperrider said he also wants to reverse a state policy that began about two years ago, making Kentucky one of only seven states in the nation to allow individuals to purchase lottery tickets with a credit card.
“Frankly, I don't think the Commonwealth of Kentucky should be in the business of making Capital One into loan sharks, but that's what's going on,” he said. “I mean, people are purchasing these lottery tickets on credit cards with 20% APR, and, frankly, that is reprehensible behavior of our state that we've allowed that to happen.”
