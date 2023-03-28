Cooperrider talks treasurer platform with local Republicans

MURRAY – During a recent visit to Murray, one of the candidates running for the Republican nomination for state treasurer said one of his inspirations for running for statewide office was how Gov. Andy Beshear forced businesses to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lexington resident Andrew Cooperrider is one of three candidates competing for the Republican nomination for state treasurer, with the other two being Mark Metcalf of Lancaster and O.J. Oleka of Frankfort. Democrat Michael Bowman is running unopposed in the May 16 primary.