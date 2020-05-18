Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland has identified the victim in Saturday night’s fatal shooting in Murray as Delano J. Bowes, 36, of Richton Park, Illinois.
Garland said an autopsy examination is being performed today in Madisonville. He said no results have been received from that examination as of yet.
Murray police are continuing to investigate the shooting. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe’s Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.