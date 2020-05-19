MURRAY — Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said Monday that the person who died in a late Saturday night shooting in Murray was from out of state.
Garland identified the victim as Delano J. Bowes, 36, of Richton Park, Illinois. Richton Park is a suburb of Chicago.
Garland said his office pronounced Bowes deceased at 2:22 a.m. Sunday in the emergency room of Murray-Calloway County Hospital. The Murray Police Department said Sunday that it had responded to an area near the intersection of North 16th Street and Lowe’s Drive at about 11:42 Saturday night and said the victim was taken by a unit of the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to MCCH.
Garland said an autopsy examination was performed Monday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. He said he had considered sending Bowes’ remains to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville on Sunday, but he learned that the office was too busy to process Bowes.
He said official results of Monday’s examination may not be known for a while.
“All autopsies are not complete until the toxicology results are in and typically it takes about two weeks to get that. Right now, because of COVID-19, labs are involved with other things so that could cause a delay,” Garland said, acknowledging that the toxicology report probably is not too important in this case. “It is a gun shot wound that caused the death, but with the toxicology, you still need to go ahead and do that just to rule out everything.
“In a gunshot situation, an autopsy can be helpful in determining such things as the trajectory of the bullet. In shooting situations, you also may or may not have had an exit wound, so if the bullet is still inside the victim, you can determine what kind of caliber that bullet is, which can tell you what kind of gun may have been used.”
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Wiggins said Monday that the investigation into Saturday night’s shooting is continuing. He said that anyone with information on this case is asked to contact MPD at 270-753-1621.
