MURRAY – Many people in Murray probably found themselves asking this week: why were so many Corvettes in town Wednesday afternoon?
It had nothing to do with anything happening in Murray. This was simply a temporary stop during a much larger mission, one that is commonly referred to as the world’s largest moving automotive event.
The invasion of the 53 Chevrolet sports cars that came into Murray from U.S. 641 South was just a small fraction of the estimated 5,000 cars from throughout the nation that were expected to descend on Bowling Green for this weekend’s 25th anniversary of the National Corvette Museum. The cars, all hailing from Mississippi, Alabama or Louisiana, were heading to nearby Cadiz after stopping at Dwain Taylor Chevrolet in Murray and were aiming to arrive in Bowling Green that night in advance of Thursday’s start of the celebration.
“They are literally coming from all over the nation for this thing, and it’s great to be part of it,” said Doug Jenkins of Hernando, Mississippi. He was designated as the caravan captain of this particular group. “That means I’m the one who coordinates it, trying to determine the best routes and determining the stops along the way.”
The most prevalent of the stops were Chevy dealerships, and Dwain Taylor Office Manager Alli Robertson said her dealership had been in contact with Jenkins and others in the caravan for a while.
“I’d say they started talking to us about eight weeks ago,” Robertson said. “We are glad to have them; it’s really something.”
It also does not happen every year. The caravan is an activity that is undertaken every five years. This is the sixth time the caravan has rolled across the country.
Jenkins said the group he led had not been on the road too long, only since Tuesday. The stop before Murray was Henderson, Tennessee, which is near Jackson. Other caravans were traveling much farther and for a longer time.
“You’ve got some of these coming from places like New Mexico and Los Angeles that are taking about six days,” he said, explaining that while groups like his put together well-designed plans, they tend to have a problem staying intact. “We’ve had a time getting here. This morning, we had a 1967 car break down on the road. We also try to stay in one line, but it’s really easy to get separated, especially when you go through towns and have stops along the way.”
The caravan’s arrival in Murray was rather low-key. The first group of cars consisted of only four vehicles. A few minutes later, another three or four pulled into the Dwain Taylor lot. This continued for several more minutes as the cars arrived in small fragments. However, as time moved forward, an impressive sight began to emerge, eventually resulting in a long line of sleek Corvettes of all colors, mostly models between 2014 and 2019, three wide in the lot.
“It’s pretty exciting to look at this,” said Bonnie McMurry of LaPlace, Louisiana, who rode in the passenger seat while her husband, Mark, drove. She was one of several caravan participants using their cellphones to capture the sight with their cameras.
“I get the Corvette thing from him. He told me that when he turned 15, he started wanting a Corvette. Well, as you know, when you’re 15, you have no money. You have to work for a long time before you start making money to the point that you retire. Then, you have enough to get something like this. It’s actually a lesson for the next generation, to stay in school and keep working hard. You can have something like this someday.”
The celebration at the museum continues through Saturday. Along with numerous seminars and special events, one of the marquee activities on the schedule is the annual unveiling of the Corvette Hall of Fame class that is on tonight’s schedule.
