MURRAY — The Calloway County Public Library Board of Trustees received contract documentation this week to sign and thus begin the process for the expansion of the library.
Chris Cottongim with the 5253 Design Group in Louisville was present during the monthly meeting Tuesday to provide the board with contract documents, as well as to present a few more refined floor plans with those in attendance.
“We are past the PowerPoint presentations and all of our efforts are going to be put into preparing the contract documents, which includes drawings and specifications,” he said. “I will be bringing those down periodically as an update.”
Cottongim said he would likely be a less common sight at board meetings and will be visiting with staff periodically as the development continues.
“Preparing to do the job is what we have been doing, getting the consultants lined up,” Cottongim said. “From here on out, I don’t think I will be here every month to present a set of drawings – maybe every other month. I will be here to work with the staff and whoever wants to join in on the details of the drawing. We will start to talk about windows, electrical, data, HVAC and all of those types of things.”
In other construction-related news, attorney Greg Taylor was present Tuesday to discuss the swapping of property with John and Jan Fuqua.
“We have pursued a trade of a small parcel at the north part of our property to obtain a small piece from the Fuquas and trade it for a parcel farther north that we own on Olive Street,” Taylor said. “We have had that surveyed and had that appraised.”
The appraisal for the Fuquas’ property was $4,600, and the property owned by CCPL is worth $18,500.
“There is a difference there of $13,900,” Taylor said. “The Fuquas have generously agreed to pay $10,000 in addition to trading the property. They have also agreed that once that is done, we can continue to use a driveway easement as long as we need to for the construction project. I recommend that we do get a followup appraisal letter … (but) I think that we are getting at least the same value or more than what we are trading.”
The board voted to move forward with the appraisal followup and draw up a formal contract.
