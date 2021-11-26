MURRAY – The Murray City Council this week voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a lease agreement with the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service to enable its staff to be on call 24 hours a day.
“I was asked by the hospital administration about our plans for the old fire station downtown (on Poplar and Fifth streets),” Mayor Bob Rogers said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “It appears that the ambulance/EMS service is thinking about going to a 24/7 service, so they asked if we could possibly work out an agreement for them to utilize the old fire station, or at least part of it, since they’ll be working 24/7 shifts like our fire department.”
The facility has truck bays where the ambulances could park, as well as sleeping quarters and a kitchen. Rogers said the building is currently used only for the fire marshal’s office and for staff training. Other than moving a few items out of the building, he said he did not think the city would have to do much to get it ready for the ambulance service.
Rogers said the ambulance service would likely start using the station at the beginning of January. The agreement stipulates that in lieu of rent, the ambulance service will pay 75% of the utility costs. It also covers maintenance, liability and hazard insurance, as well as outlining the specific areas of the building the ambulance staff will occupy.
At the beginning of the meeting, Director of Planning Dannetta Clayton updated the council on the status of the “wayfinding” signs that the city had been planning to install for several years. The signs will point visitors to various attractions in the city, and Clayton said the shop drawings are complete and most of the locations have been marked. She said the signs will go into production next week, and that it will be a 13-week process.
“They will get started (on installation) as the signs get finished,” Clayton said. “They’re going to start with Phase 1 Jan. 24, Phase 2 Feb. 16, and the project should be complete by the last week of February.”
The council was pleased to hear the news and applauded Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Erin Carrico for securing more than $300,000 for the signs. The grant is through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, but the funds came from the U.S. Department of Transportation, so it had to be approved at the federal level. Carrico first put together a committee and a request for proposals to seek a design firm in 2015. The CVB was not awarded the grant on its first try, but finally was approved during a second funding cycle, Carrico said.
The Murray Police Department’s Sgt. Kendra Clere, the city’s alcoholic beverage control officer, gave the quarterly ABC report covering July 1 through Sept. 30. During the quarter, the city had 48 establishments selling alcoholic beverages, which yielded $148,725.41 in regulatory fees and $500 in license fees. The establishments and associated revenue included 12 restaurants ($13,583.71), 22 malt beverage retailers ($46,291.09), five taverns ($8,664.80), six package stores ($76,950.44), one caterer ($0), one microbrewery ($1,398.38) and one golf course ($1,836.99). The city also took in $500 in applications and no revenues for renewals, which brought the quarterly ABC revenue total to $149,225.41.
Clere said the last quarter (April through June) brought in $144,774.35, and added that the current quarter of October through the end of December is usually the most lucrative month of the year. She said the first quarter (January through March) is usually the lowest revenue every year and then it starts to pick back up again in the spring, so the third quarter reports more or less represents the “middle of the road.”
After the city last year settled a lawsuit filed by Bfc Enterprises over the 8% alcohol sales tax established when the city went wet in 2012, the council voted to lower the tax. Rogers talked briefly about the impact of that change on revenue.
“This is the first quarter where the rate for the entire quarter was at the new 4% rate, and as you can see, (revenue) did not go down 50%; it went down 40%,” Rogers said. “That’s still 60% of what we had been receiving on average, so this (new quarterly report) gives us a better idea of how to budget.”
In other business:
• Murray Main Street Program Director Deana Wright spoke about Main Street Merriment, which will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. She said the event gets bigger every year, and The Murray Bank Ice Skating Rink will be back for the second time after it was a hit with the public the first time it was offered in 2019. In addition to the traditional Christmas tree lighting, candy cane scavenger hunt, letters to Santa, cookie decorating and various crafts, a petting zoo and other mainstays, this year will also offer a trackless train for kids to ride, Wright said. She said all activities are free except for the ice skating rink, which is $10 per person for each 45-minute session.
• The council heard the first reading of an ordinance adopting a supplement to the city’s code of ordinance. The city typically codifies its ordinances at least quarterly when possible.
• The council met in executive session for the purpose of deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property. No action was taken when the council reconvened in open session.
