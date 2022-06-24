MURRAY – In a short meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council approved bids for natural gas rehabilitation and sidewalk corner projects.
The council approved a quote of $122,600 from Youngblood Excavating for an Americans with Disabilities Act compliance corners project. Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said that when the city first bid the project out, it received no responses. Project Manager Marisa Stewart then reached out to Youngblood and one other company for pricing, and Youngblood was the only one to respond, Allbritten said.
“Any time we repave the street, that is considered a ‘qualified event’ now by the Department of Justice, so we have to make those sidewalk corners ADA-accessible,” Allbritten said. “We’ve got 21 locations picked out for this year … (Youngblood has) given us a bid of $122,600 to redo those 21 locations. Most on average, with the exception of one, is about $4,100. When we last did this in 2017, it cost us about $3,500 per corner. A $600 increase on average per corner after five years is not that much of an increase; however, the one that is expensive is right here at the corner of Fifth and Walnut by the (First Christian Church) on the southwest corner where the stairs are. That will involve some major work to get that ADA -compliant, so that’s the one … that was listed for $41,000 for it alone.”
Speaking during a public works information session before the full council meeting, Allbritten further explained that the Fifth and Walnut southwest corner is “very steep and very high, so they will have to do a lot of groundwork there and build a retaining wall to get that down where it follows the level of the street and is wheelchair accessible.”
The council approved a $337,500 bid from Mark Rowe Construction for a natural gas rehabilitation project on KY 121 North. Jaimey Erwin, field operations manager for Murray Natural Gas, explained that a 6-inch-high pressure main coming from the Mayfield tap station is exposed in two locations in a creek. He said federal law prohibits the pressure main from being exposed, so a contractor was needed to fix the problem. The bid from Mark Rowe Construction was the lowest of six bids, and the highest was close to $1.4 million, Erwin said.
“We will take $210,000 from the capital budget and an additional $127,500 from the system improvements, upgrades and maintenance (budget), so we’ll be happy to get that taken care of. We’ve been mandated to monitor that monthly for about the last year (because) that’s a project we can only do it in the hotter months. We can’t do it in the wintertime because we can’t shut that lifeline down to the city.”
In other business:
• During the mayor’s report, Mayor Bob Rogers said he was happy to report that all 14 light fixtures are now in place at the Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex. He said the swimming pool at Central Park is also very close to being finished, and he looked forward to announcing an official opening date soon.
• Allbritten explained that the recycling truck did not run on Wednesday as scheduled because the driver had a family emergency. He said recycling will be picked up at the regular time next week.
• The council voted to accept bids for chemicals. Water Solutions was the lower bidder for sodium fluoride and Brenntag was the Louis bitter for sodium hydroxide, chlorine and salt.
• The council voted to approve the second reading of an ordinance to issue a $15 million bond for Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
