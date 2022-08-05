MURRAY – In a special-called meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of a budget amendment to accept an additional $500,000 grant for the new fire station on North 16th Street and voted to sell the former police station building on Poplar Street.
The city had previously received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for construction of the new Fire Station 1, but City Administrator Jim Osborne explained that this is a separate CDBG toward the same project.
“This is a grant that we applied for through the Department of Local Government,” Osborne said. “It is $500,000 and will go toward our fire station that we just recently completed construction on. So that will be a total of a million dollars that they have given us on that construction project.”
The council next voted to accept an offer to purchase the former Murray Police Department headquarters, which became vacant after the department moved into the former City Hall on Fifth Street and was later rented out for a period of time.
“You might recall that back last winter, you declared the old police station surplus property,” Mayor Bob Rogers said to the council. “We advertised for bids beginning Dec. 10 of 2021. We did not receive any bids, so you instructed us to list that with a Realtor. The police station was appraised at your request and it appraised for $155,000.
“We did receive an offer from First Baptist Church to purchase this property for $150,000. Since that’s so close to the appraisal and since its been on the market since December, it’s my recommendation that you accept that offer.”
The council also voted to accept a $139,665.60 bid from Hutson Inc. to purchase a tractor and boom mower. The contract is through Sourcewell, and Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said it would take 120 days for the equipment to be delivered.
The council also recognized longtime Planning Department employee Keith Miller, who is retiring after 26 years with the city.
“(Director of Planning Dannetta Clayton) and I were talking about it earlier, and I think I worked under seven different mayors,” Miller said. “I think maybe (council members Danny Hudspeth and Dan Miller) were here when I started, and of course, you (Hudspeth) were one of the mayors that I did work under for a period. I’ve truly enjoyed my time here, I appreciate everybody and appreciate all the hard work that the council members do. It’s been like family, so I just really appreciate it. Thank you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.