Miller retires

Upon his retirement, Keith Miller is applauded for his service with the City of Murray Planning Department at Thursday’s City Council meeting. Standing with him is Director of Planning Dannetta Clayton, who has worked with him in different capacities for 15 years.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – In a special-called meeting Thursday, the Murray City Council heard the first reading of a budget amendment to accept an additional $500,000 grant for the new fire station on North 16th Street and voted to sell the former police station building on Poplar Street.

The city had previously received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant for construction of the new Fire Station 1, but City Administrator Jim Osborne explained that this is a separate CDBG toward the same project.