Liles honored

Shawn Butler, executive director for the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, left, hands Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles a plaque honoring him as the organization’s Chief of the Year during Thursday’s Murray City Council meeting. Liles’ wife, Missy, is also pictured standing in front of council members, and behind them are, from left, City Clerk Kim Miles and council members Danny Hudspeth and Dan Miller.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – By a vote of 6-5, the Murray City Council on Thursday voted against the requested annexation of a Robertson Road property where a developer has proposed building an assisted living facility.

Janet Finch, the owner of 1169 Robertson Road South, requested in June for the property to be annexed. In July, the Planning Commission voted to recommend setting the zoning at R-4 (multi-family residential) and to forward the recommendation to the city council for approval, upon annexation. Also in July, the Board of Zoning Adjustments voted to approve a conditional use permit for an assisted living facility, which was requested by the Louisville-based DMK Development Group, LLC.