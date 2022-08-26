MURRAY – By a vote of 6-5, the Murray City Council on Thursday voted against the requested annexation of a Robertson Road property where a developer has proposed building an assisted living facility.
Janet Finch, the owner of 1169 Robertson Road South, requested in June for the property to be annexed. In July, the Planning Commission voted to recommend setting the zoning at R-4 (multi-family residential) and to forward the recommendation to the city council for approval, upon annexation. Also in July, the Board of Zoning Adjustments voted to approve a conditional use permit for an assisted living facility, which was requested by the Louisville-based DMK Development Group, LLC.
A large crowd attended the council’s Aug. 11 meeting, with several speaking against the development and the requested zoning. After much discussion, the council voted that night to override the Planning Commission’s zoning recommendation, instead deciding the property should be zoned R-2 (single-family residential).
On Thursday, though, there was no need to vote on the second reading of the zoning ordinance after the council narrowly voted to deny the annexation request. With Mayor Bob Rogers absent due to undergoing minor surgery, Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Danny Hudspeth requested a motion, and Councilman Jeremy Bell seconded the motion from Councilwoman Pat Seiber to annex the property. In front of another large audience of Robertson Road neighborhood residents, Bell voted no, along with Johnny Bohannon, Linda Cherry, John Mark Roberts, Alice Rouse and Burton Young. Hudspeth and Seiber voted yes, along with Wesley Bolin, Rose Ross Elder and Dan Miller.
Shawn Butler, executive director for the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, said he had driven five hours to deliver a tribute to Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles, who was named Chief of the Year by KACP on Aug. 9. Liles has been chief of the Murray Police Department for 12 years, and Butler said Liles had served in law enforcement for 31 years, all of them with MPD. He noted it is quite unusual these days for an officer to remain with the same agency their entire career.
“In today’s changing environment, longevity of service and consistency in leadership are very rare and valuable commodities,” Butler said. “This past year has been challenging for your region, as you all know. You had the tornadoes back in December, and your chief was quick to reach out to the affected areas and offer manpower and support immediately after the tornado struck. They sent multiple officers to Mayfield to assist in the rescue, recovery and security operations. In the early days of the relief effort at the direction of your chief, your agency sent officers to Mayfield and Marshall County to assist in whatever way was needed. … Your police community extended well beyond your city limits, which is incredible.”
Butler also talked about how Liles and MPD assisted the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office as its deputies coped with the “unimaginable loss” of Chief Deputy Jody Cash after he was fatally shot on May 16.
“Once again, your chief put his philosophy into action,” Butler said. “At the direction of your chief, your department covered calls for the sheriff’s office, helped coordinate assistance from other agencies, and all of this was done without fanfare or need for recognition.”
Liles thanked his wife, Missy, saying he couldn’t do it without his “rock for 31 years.” He said most people don’t understand how difficult his job can be and the many sleepless nights that come with it.
“I’m a servant; I was put here to serve this community,” Liles said. “This is a great community. This award is not for Jeff Liles. I’m not selfish … it’s not about ‘self.’ It’s for the City of Murray and those men and women who put that uniform on every day and this great community I serve. This community has been great to me; wonderful.”
Liles said his mother raised three boys by herself, and he wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Murray State University and getting the opportunity to be the first generation in his family to graduate from college.
“I’m so proud. Thank you, Mom. Thank you, Grandmother,” Liles said as he gazed upward. “I made it.”
In addition to gesturing to his large “family” of co-workers behind him, Liles also thanked Hudspeth, who was serving as mayor in 2010 when he swore Liles in, for being a friend and mentor.
“You never stopped believing in me, and I appreciate you,” Liles said to Hudspeth. “We’ve still got work to do. Let’s get it done. That police department’s doing great for young men and women. I am very fearful (for) what is going to happen to our law enforcement in the future. Let’s get it done, people. Please.”
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance to repeal several sections of the city’s cable television ordinance and to repeal and replace several sections of the ordinance relating to communication services. City Administrator Jim Osborne said that as the Cable Commission has been working for more than a year on renewing its franchise agreements, the commission’s attorney had advised that the ordinance cover all communications services, including cable, internet and others.
The council also voted to approve five reappointments to boards and commissions. Rich Lake and Priyesh Nathu will both serve another three-year term expiring July 14, 2025, on the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau Board; Duane Bolin and Stan Henley will both serve another three-year term expiring Aug. 22, 2025, on the Architectural Review Board; and Charley Allen-Dunn will serve another three-year term expiring July 25, 2025, on the Human Rights Commission.
