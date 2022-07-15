MURRAY – After discussing the coming grand opening of the Central Park swimming pool, the Murray City Council heard from the new code enforcement officer and approved several bids and board appointments.
Park Committee Chair Johnny Bohannon opened the meeting by saying the public donated more than $1 million toward the pool renovations, and addition to finally being able to celebrate its opening, he was proud to say the new lights at The Murray Bank Bee Creek Soccer Complex are also fully installed and working well. He said the grand opening for the pool will include a ribbon-cutting and will be at 10 a.m. Monday, with three two-hour swim sessions set to begin at 11 a.m. that day. Admission will be free for the first week.
Park Committee member Jeremy Bell said people need to call the park ahead of time to reserve a spot because of the limited number of lifeguards. The number of lifeguards on duty at any given time will also determine how many people will be able to swim during each session. City Administrator Jim Osborne said one lifeguard is needed for each group of 25 swimmers.
“There’s been a great effort (to find lifeguards),” Bohannon said. “(Aquatics Director Mike Sykes) has really worked hard and we put it in the paper we put it out at Murray State and other schools. He’s worked real hard trying to find lifeguards, and he had plenty at the beginning of the summer if we could have opened then, but since then, they’ve gotten jobs and they don’t want to work.”
Mayor Bob Rogers said the state inspection went fine on Thursday, and the final Calloway County Health Department inspection is scheduled for Friday. Bohannon said he wanted to compliment the project contractor, Steele & Allbritten Plumbing & Electric for their work.
“They’ve done a great job in trying to get that done,” Bohannon said. “It’s been a little bit slow on the other end (with a subcontractor out of Florida), but they’ve done a great job.
Rogers introduced the city’s new code enforcement officer, retired Kentucky State Trooper George Bell. He said Bell had been on the job for several weeks and was doing a good job of going out and looking for violations instead of waiting for residents to call complaints in to City Hall. When asked by a council member, Bell said tall grass and trash were probably the most common violations at this time of year. Osborne said he is currently working on an ordinance proposal to speed up the process for handling violations when the landowner doesn’t comply within the allotted time frame.
In other business:
• Rogers said a Downtown Revitalization Committee was created four years ago and he didn’t think they were pleased with what they were able to achieve. He said he was reforming the committee as a study group focusing on downtown development and was appointing council members Pat Seiber, Monty McCuiston and Wesley Bolin to the group. The group will also include two citizens, Joe Darnall and Danny Pruitt.
• The council voted to meet in executive session to discuss future acquisition or sale of real property. No action was taken when the council reconvened in open session.
• The council voted to accept the lowest bid for asphalt paving and maintenance repair and voted to contract with Murray Paving Inc.
• The council voted to accept bids from Rogers Group and Vulcan for limestone purchases.
• The council approved several appointments. Whitney Cooper was appointed to the Senior Citizens Board for a one-year term expiring July 14, 2023.
• Brock Rydecki was appointed to the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau for a three-year term expiring July 14, 2025.
• Greg Heath was reappointed to the Airport Board for a three-year term expire on June 11, 2025.
• Melvin Henley was reappointed to the Electric Plant Board for a four-year term expiring June 30, 2026.
• Bob Billington was reappointed to the Housing Authority Board for a four year term expiring June 30, 2026.
• Ruth Daughaday was reappointed to the Senior Citizens Board for a one year term expiring July 13, 2023.
• Linda Metz was reappointed to the Senior Citizens Board for a one-year term expiring in July 13, 2023.
