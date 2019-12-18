MURRAY – The Murray City Council held a special-called follow-up meeting Tuesday to vote on the approval of a bid for the speed tables on North 16th Street.
The project is for the construction of three speed tables accompanied by crosswalks. Speed tables are elongated rises engineered to force drivers to drive at very slow speeds over crosswalks. The existing crosswalks that will not have speed tables added are to be removed.
The crosswalks on North 16th Street have been a longstanding issue for the Murray City Council. The council previously held a meeting on Nov. 26 to vote on the matter.
Councilman Jeremy Bell said at the November meeting, “This is one item we have talked about for years and years.”
Funding for this project is provided by emergency funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
City Administrator Jim Osborne recommended accepting Jim Smith Construction’s bid of $212,885. Osborne said that based on contractual issues, which could not be discussed in open council, the staff made the decision to recommend accepting the bid from Smith Construction, of the two bids submitted.
The council voted unanimously to approve the bid. The speed tables are to be installed during Murray State University’s winter break.
Councilmembers Dan Miller and Wesley Bolin were absent from the meeting.
