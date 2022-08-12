MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted to override the recommendation of the Planning Commission to zone a property on Robertson Road South as R-4 (multi-family residential) if it is later annexed into the city, instead opting for R-2 (single-family residential).
City Planner Carol Downey filled the council in on the project’s background at the start of the meeting. She said the city received a request from the property owner, Janet Finch, to be annexed into the city on June 28. After city staff reviewed the submitted information to ensure its feasibility and availability of services like utilities, fire protection and police protection, the Planning Commission met July 19 and voted 6-0 with one member abstaining to recommend setting the zoning at at R-4 (multi-family residential) for 1169 Robertson Road South and to forward the recommendation to the city council for approval, upon annexation.
The Board of Zoning Adjustments held a public hearing on July 20 and voted 5-1 with one member absent to recommend approval of a conditional use permit for an assisted living facility, as requested by Louisville-based DMK Development Group, LLC. The recommendation was also contingent on the council passing the annexation request and zoning amendment of R-4. The city’s planning department later received an appeal of the Planning Commission’s recommendation for R-4 zoning.
After a lengthy public hearing in which council members heard from many residents of the surrounding area who were opposed to the development of an assisted living facility at that location, Councilman Johnny Bohannon moved to override the recommendation of the Planning Commission. The motion passed 11-0.
City Attorney Warren Hopkins explained that the council had to first establish the zoning before deciding whether or not to annex the property. Although the council heard the first reading of an ordinance to annex the property on Thursday, members will not vote on the issue until the second reading on Aug. 25.
“If you don’t want it in the city limits, tonight is not that vote,” Hopkins said. “That is the next council meeting. Right now, we’re just establishing what zone this will be if you decide to take it into the city limits.”
After the council rejected the Planning Commission’s recommendation, Councilman Wesley Bolin moved to amend the proposed ordinance and instead set the zoning as R-2 (single family residential). He explained his proposal by saying he believed the assisted living facility was needed in Murray, but with the council’s decision potentially setting a precedent, he hoped setting the zoning at R-2 would be an acceptable compromise to the neighborhood residents opposed to the development.
Bolin’s motion passed 9-2, with Jeremy Bell and Bohannon voting no and Bolin, Linda Cherry, Rose Ross Elder, Danny Hudspeth, Monty McCuiston, John Mark Roberts, Alice Rouse, Pat Seiber and Burton Young voting yes. The council then heard the first readings of the amended zoning ordinance and the ordinance to annex the property, both of which will be up for a vote at the Aug. 25 meeting.
Toward the beginning of the meeting, a required public hearing began with comments from several people in favor of the development and the R-4 zoning and annexation. Ross Oberhausen, vice president of market development and asset management for DMK Development Group, said only 66 parking spots were planned for the facility because very few of their residents drive their own vehicle. He said this is in contrast to an independent living facility, where 60-70% of the residents drive. He also assured neighborhood residents that waste management and other service vehicles come only between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to avoid disturbing people.
Janet Finch’s husband, Monte Finch, and Bobby Deitz, an engineer for the project, both spoke in favor as well. Mark Manning said he lives nearby and thinks the proposal will be a quality development that Murray needs, and he didn’t believe it would have any negative impact that doesn’t come with growth in general.
Nearly a dozen people spoke in opposition to the development, with their time limited to five minutes each. Carol Falwell said she was shocked when she learned where the developer was planning to build and had since gathered quite a few signatures for a petition to oppose the facility. She also questioned how needed the development truly was, saying that several of the assisted living facilities in Murray currently have additional space. She also suggested several other locations nearby that she felt would be more suitable, including next to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House on Robertson Road South, and several others who spoke pointed to the same location.
Hal Nance cited statistics from Realtor.com that he said supported his belief – which many others shared – that the development would hurt property values in the neighborhood. Sandra Sturges said sewage had one night backed up inside her home after a paving truck crushed a stormwater runoff pipe, and she worried that would happen again with numerous construction vehicles coming and going. Eric Penniston said he lived directly across the road from the land in question, and he thinks it will be built way too close to the road. He said if it must be built, he would like the council to at least help make sure it looked decent for the neighborhood.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said the hospital is currently short 26 registered nurses, which is why he doubts the proposed assisted facility would be able to hire adequate staff. He also said that while the elderly might need places where they could live and be cared for, he believed only the wealthy would be able to afford to live in this particular development.
John Crofton said the council was not making this decision in a vacuum, and they could not ignore the fact that the property is on a county road despite many of the neighbors being in the city limits. He said that if the city can’t to anything to solve safety issues and other problems with the road, he would at least ask the council to not make the problems worse. While he admitted that something would probably be built there eventually, he believes it should be single family homes because people who live in a neighborhood act differently and drive more safely than those who are just passing through or work there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.