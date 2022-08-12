Council

Residents of Robertson Road South and the surrounding area came in force to to Murray City Hall Thursday night to voice their opposition to a proposed assisted living facility a developer is planning to build. The City Council will vote at its next meeting on Aug. 25 on the second readings of ordinances to annex the property and zone it as R-2 (single family residential), which was changed from the R-4 (multi-family residential) that had previously been recommended by the Planning Commission.

 HAWKINS TEAGUE / Ledger & Times

MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted to override the recommendation of the Planning Commission to zone a property on Robertson Road South as R-4 (multi-family residential) if it is later annexed into the city, instead opting for R-2 (single-family residential).

City Planner Carol Downey filled the council in on the project’s background at the start of the meeting. She said the city received a request from the property owner, Janet Finch, to be annexed into the city on June 28. After city staff reviewed the submitted information to ensure its feasibility and availability of services like utilities, fire protection and police protection, the Planning Commission met July 19 and voted 6-0 with one member abstaining to recommend setting the zoning at at R-4 (multi-family residential) for 1169 Robertson Road South and to forward the recommendation to the city council for approval, upon annexation.