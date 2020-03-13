MURRAY — The Murray City Council approved a pair of resolutions Thursday concerning a new station to be built for the Murray Fire Department.
By unanimous votes, the council OK’d measures that, first, dealt with the issue of a residential, antidisplacement and relocation plan and, second, addressed the city’s cost of the project.
“This is a housekeeping matter,” said City Administrator Jim Osborne of how these items were requirements related to a Community Block Development Grant the city was awarded in late 2019. That amount was for $500,000. “When you receive those types of grants, you have to adopt a residential, antidisplacement and relocation plan – that is, if you’re tearing down any homes, you agree to build new ones, rebuild them somewhere else. We don’t have that with this, but we still have to adopt this resolution.
“For (the second resolution), we are saying that any dollar amount above $500,000, we will cover that cost. We’re just agreeing that we’re going to pay the difference.”
Councilwoman Pat Seiber asked Osborne if the cost for the station is known yet, and Mayor Bob Rogers stepped in and said no. However, Rogers told council members he is aiming for the architect of the project to attend the next meting and perhaps discuss the costs at that time.
Another resolution was passed regarding supplemental easement rights for a Tennessee Valley Authority power line movement project south of the Bee Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. Osborne explained that this resolution was necessary for the city to be in line for a reimbursement of $650 for a project that will involve work on the line that will be completed by way of a helicopter instead of on the ground.
The council also passed a resolution supporting House Bill 484 of the Kentucky House of Representatives, which seeks to have an independent County Employees Retirement System Board created. Though it would still be under the Kentucky Employees Retirement System umbrella, it would not be overturned based on elections.
Councilman Terry Strieter supplied the only no vote.
Finally, the second reading of an ordinance making adjustments to the city’s sanitation program. City Finance Director Kim Wyatt said that for the most part, updating definitions was the main point of emphasis, but there was one part she wanted to make sure was explained.
This was the hauling fee for hoist customers who have their construction boxes picked up and hauled to the city’s transfer station. The fee for that is rising from $50 to $130, but Wyatt said the rental fee of $70 and the dropoff fee of $50 were both being dropped. Residential customers are not affected.
