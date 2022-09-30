MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted 11-1 to pass the second reading of an ordinance to set ad valorem tax rates for the year.

The tax for real property will be 31.11 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is lower than the 31.54 cents collected the year before. If someone owned a $100,000 house, for example, the owner would pay $311.10 on that house. A $200,000 home would have $622.20 collected in real property tax. The same rate of 31.11 cents will be applied to tangible property. The rate for vehicles and watercraft will be 31.54 cents per $100 of assessed value. 