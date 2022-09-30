MURRAY – The Murray City Council on Thursday voted 11-1 to pass the second reading of an ordinance to set ad valorem tax rates for the year.
The tax for real property will be 31.11 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is lower than the 31.54 cents collected the year before. If someone owned a $100,000 house, for example, the owner would pay $311.10 on that house. A $200,000 home would have $622.20 collected in real property tax. The same rate of 31.11 cents will be applied to tangible property. The rate for vehicles and watercraft will be 31.54 cents per $100 of assessed value.
No residents attended the meeting to speak during the public hearing regarding tax rates, and Councilman Jeremy Bell was the only council member to vote no. After the public hearing adjourned, Bell explained why he was choosing to vote that way.
“I’ve had a week to think this over and I’ve learned a lot more about taxes probably than I really care to because usually I just go and pay them,” he said. “But I want to make sure that we are as transparent as possible. When the Finance Committee had their meeting last week, we had the vote on the property tax rate, which was going to go down just a slight bit, but we also had a vote on raising the vehicle and watercraft tax … That was where I disagreed on it. So I may be the only one voting no on this, but I’m going to vote no on this tonight, the reason being because I do not think we need to be raising the vehicle and watercraft tax right now.”
After the vote, Councilman Dan Miller said he was somewhat sympathetic to Bell’s concerns and suggested that next year, it might be a good idea to vote on the vehicle and watercraft tax rate separately from the real and tangible property rates in case someone objected to one rate and not the other.
The Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator’s office is responsible for assessing property values in the county, but does not have any input on how local governments choose to set their tax rates. Although the city’s real and personal property tax rate will be reduced this year, that doesn’t necessarily mean individual tax bills will go down. This is because increases in property valuations could affect those individual tax bills.
The council also voted to approve a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in connection to a planned sidewalk project on South 16th Street. A new sidewalk will be constructed from Sycamore Street to Spring Creek Health Care at the curve on Wiswell Road, and City Administrator Jim Osborne said the resolution is for the design work, which will cost about $500,000. The entire project is expected to cost a little over $2 million, and Osborne said he expected the construction to be on the west side of the street.
“We have spoken with the Cabinet about breaking that up and maybe getting to Glendale Road or getting to Johnson Avenue on the first phase and then going on to the next,” Osborne said. “So we hope to have at least some construction money (left) out of this half-million dollars.”
