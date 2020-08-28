MURRAY — The judge in the case of a Murray man accused of killing two women in early 2019 allowed the opposing counsels in the case a few more months today to continue negotiations toward a possible plea bargain.
Shannon Scott is charged with two counts of murder in the case for his alleged role in the deaths of Tera Todd, 37, and Evelyn Scott, 77, both of Murray. Their bodies were discovered on the night of Feb. 7, 2019 at a pair of residences on Catalina Drive. Todd was discovered by a couple as they returned home from an activity and found her body in their driveway, while Evelyn’s body was discovered by responding Murray police officers inside a house next door to where Todd’s body was found.
Shannon was eventually found inside the house and arrested, Murray police said. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals in the second degree.
On Friday, Doug Moore of Paducah, who is the lead attorney for Scott, said that he had hoped to have completed the defense’s investigative work in the case before today’s hearing but had encountered issues.
This is why the defense has not been able to respond, one way or another, to a plea offer extended by the Calloway Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
“I’m confident we’ll be able to accept the offer from (Calloway Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust) that has tendered or be in a position to not to do that if they are willing to keep the offer open,” Moore said.
“We were thinking mid-October or toward the end of October and that still gives us time,” Foust said.
Kaltenbach is a McCracken Circuit Judge, and decided to allow the opposing sides to continue their talks. At one point, they seemed open to the idea of a hearing in October, but Kaltenbach said that was not advantageous for him.
“This is creating a problem for me with this (COVID-19) situation because we only have one courtroom available in McCracken right now and I’ve got that month blocked off,” he said. The McCracken system normally operates two circuit courtrooms, but is being limited to one during the pandemic.
Kaltenbach also said that he has a trial he will be supervising in that month. So he suggested Foust and Moore contact him if a resolution is reached. All sides decided that Oct. 23 would be the deadline date.
Kaltenbach was appointed to the case after Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson recused himself because of a conflict of interest.
Scott has been incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail since the night he was arrested. His trial is set for March 2021.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty. n
