MURRAY —Both sides in the case of a Murray man facing two murder charges last week asked for an extension to a deadline for reaching a settlement in the case after an attorney had to be quarantined because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, Special Judge Tim Kaltenbach had given opposing sides in the case of Shannon Scott until Thursday to reach a settlement. However, both sides last week issued a joint status report in which they asked that the deadline be extended until the end of November after the lead counsel for the defense was placed in 14-day quarantine by the Christian County Health Department in Hopkinsville.
Court records say that the attorney was ordered into quarantine due to “exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.” The attorney’s name is not given in the motion. Doug Moore, who does practice in Hopkinsville, became Scott’s lead attorney last year.
The motion starts by saying that “Negotiations are ongoing, but no settlement has been reached thus far. Despite best efforts, defense counsel have experienced unforeseen delays in the investigation of this case.” The situation with the COVID issue is then mentioned.
“Restrictions on in-person attorney-client visits at the Calloway County Jail have become more relaxed; when counsel’s quarantine order expires, attorney-client contact will no longer be limited to Zoom or Skype meetings, which are wholly inadequate platforms for discussion of plea offers.”
The motion concludes with the defense saying that it proposed the prosecution leave its offer of a settlement in the case open until the end of November to which the prosecution gave no objection.
Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said last week that it is his knowledge that the Christian County quarantine order was not because defense counsel had actually contacted the coronavirus. He added on Tuesday that Kaltenbach has not issued a response as of yet to the parties about last week’s motion and probably will not do that, being that is not a requirement.
Trial is set for March 2021, should a settlement not be reached.
Scott faces two murder charges in connection with the deaths of Tera Todd, 37, and Evelyn Scott, 77, both of Murray, on or about Feb. 7, 2019. Shannon is also charged with tampering with physical evidence, as well as second-degree cruelty to animals in this case. A dog, believed to Evelyn’s, was found deceased at the scene.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
