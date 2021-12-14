MURRAY – Dozens of Calloway County first responders immediately leapt into action to assist with search and rescue efforts after Friday night’s tornado in Mayfield, but many local businesses and organizations have also offered help in a variety of ways.
“It is with a heavy heart that I provide this update,” Murray State University President Bob Jackson said in an email to the campus community Monday morning. “Late Friday night and early Saturday morning, our state and region experienced the worst natural disaster in our history. Record storms and tornadoes devastated communities in our region, including Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bowling Green and other parts of Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio and Warren counties, among many other areas of our state and region.
“Many of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends lost loved ones. Many others were injured and lost homes and businesses. … Since Friday night, Murray State has been assisting our region and campus community during this tragic event. I am very grateful to many individuals on campus who have worked non-stop as we helped those who have been impacted by these storms.”
Jackson directed those wishing to help to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief, but he said there is also a way to support affected Murray State students. To donate to Racers Give, people may visit give.murraystate.edu and note “Tornado Relief.” Campus counseling services are available by calling 270-809-6851 or 270-752-6839.
Jackson said Murray State had also worked throughout the weekend in order to provide shelter, food and campus accommodations to displaced individuals, Kentucky National Guard members, Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel and first responders. The Susan E. Bauernfeind Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed until further notice in order to accommodate National Guard members and others, and other facilities on campus will be used for further relief efforts, so Jackson asked those on campus to be patient and understanding.
“We will assist our campus community and our region and state in every manner possible during the days and weeks ahead,” Jackson said. “We have an important responsibility to this region and have and will continue to respond as necessary. Please continue to follow Murray State social media platforms for updates. If you have additional questions, please call 270-809-2222. Thank you for your support and please keep our region in your thoughts and prayers.”
The fall commencement ceremony originally set for Saturday was canceled, and Jackson said individuals who were scheduled to participate will have the opportunity to participate in the spring 2022 Commencement ceremony scheduled on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Additional information will be forthcoming, he said.
Tim Stark, vice president of marketing for The Murray Bank, said the bank is partnering with Monty McCuiston and his charity, Towing for Toys Inc., to organize a toy drive for the family resource centers in Mayfield and Benton.
“Obviously, a lot of different organizations are collecting and taking up things for needs, and we wanted to make sure that Christmas for some of these families is not forgotten,” Stark said.
Stark said toy and monetary donations would be accepted at numerous locations this week, including all offices of The Murray Bank; a semi-trailer parked on the north end of Walmart’s parking lot that will begin taking donations Tuesday morning; the Towing for Toys store located in the former Sears building from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Bel Air Shopping Center off South 12th Street each night; and Thursday night at the TMB Festival of Lights at Murray-Calloway County Parks.
Stark also said that at The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic Friday night at the CFSB Center, anyone who brings in a new toy will receive free admission to the game. All general admission seats will be free for Saturday’s game as well, and they are asking for fans to bring stuffed animals, which will all be tossed out on the floor during halftime.
The Murray Independent School District will collect items for families of the Mayfield Independent, Graves County and Marshall County school districts Tuesday through Friday. Donations will be received at the MISD Central Office at 208 South 13th St. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday and until noon on Friday. Monetary donations are acceptable and funds will be distributed to the family resource/youth service centers of the respective districts. Checks should be made payable to Murray FRYSC. A list of needed items can be found at https://bit.ly/3dLijoX.
The following is an incomplete list of other resources and donation drives the Ledger & Times has compiled, mostly from responses on the newspaper’s Facebook page.
• The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce has multiple resources and donation drives listed at mymurray.com.
• Calloway County Schools is organizing a donation drive and will release details soon.
• iwis-Daido at 3500 U.S. 641 North in Murray will be collecting donations of necessary items from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. all week.
• Aligned Health, Intuition and SBG Real Property Professionals are teaming up to accept and sort items of necessity. SBG will be loading and delivering all donated items. Drop-off times are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To see the list of items, visit the Intuition of Murray Facebook page.
• David Taylor Chrysler in Murray will set up its showroom to receive donations for tornado relief and will be donating a portion of this month’s sales.
• The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 will take donations of necessary items from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more, visit the VFW Post Murray Facebook page.
• Hope Harbor Church, 2771 KY 94 East in Murray, is collecting resources to take to Mayfield including coats, blankets (new or gently used), water, toiletries, flashlights and batteries.
• Purpose Church will be donating supplies, serving meals and partnering with Relevant Church for financial donations. For more, visit the Purpose Church Facebook page.
• Murray-Calloway County Hospital outpatient lab, next to Medical Arts Pharmacy, will be able to accept blood donations from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting today.
• Happy Pets Salon is accepting donations of dog food, cat food and any other items people wish to donate.
• TPG Plastics LLC is working with the Mayfield Economic Development Corporation and Paschall Truck Lines to provide gas cans, water cans and funnels to help keep generators running, as well as providing clean water.
• WoodmenLife in Murray and Benton are two drop-off locations for needed items.
• Tribe Fitness in Murray has opened its gym as a drop-off location and has many individuals on stand-by to assist.
• B U Yoga Studio and Jazzercise Murray are collecting items.
• The Tap 216 patio in Murray has a drop-off point.
• New Covenant Christian Academy is collecting money for three of its families who lost their homes in the tornado in Marshall County. Donations can be sent to NCCA, P.O. Box 348c Hardin, KY 42048 or sent via PayPal to finance@nccaky.org.
• Beauty Marks, Ink Salon is a drop-off donation site in downtown Murray and is asking for paper good, feminine items and baby items.
• Toyota of Murray is a drop-off point.
• The nondenominational evangelical ministry Samaritan’s Purse is offering removal and salvaging of personal property in furniture, tree removal and debris cleanup. To volunteer, people may call 270-970-3025 or visit spvolunteer.org. Volunteers are setting up at the Mayfield First Assembly of God at 11 North Sutton Lane in Mayfield.
