MURRAY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently began reporting booster doses by jurisdiction on its COVID Data Tracker dashboard. There is no data on boosters for children age 5-11 years because no one under the age of 18 is eligible to receive a booster, at this time. The CDC advised that the booster data provided includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received either a third dose of vaccine or a booster.
While Calloway is behind the national average for one dose and fully vaccinated rates, as of Monday, the number of fully-vaccinated people in Calloway County who have received a booster is higher than the national average for all populations (i.e., total population, 18 years and over, 50 years and over, and 65 years and over) by 1-1.3%, depending on the category. Currently, among those fully vaccinated Calloway Countians who are eligible, approximately 34% have had either a third dose or a booster.
In his press briefing on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear said that he is hopeful that Kentucky’s booster dose rates will offer the state better protection against a potential Omicron surge. “I’d like to believe that our booster numbers, which are better in fully vaccinated people than many places in the country, is (going to play) a big role in that. The more people we get boosted, fewer people get any form of COVID and the fewer people that are hospitalized.
“I truly believe that whether we have another surge doesn’t depend as much on new vaccinations, it depends more on boosters. 35,296 Kentuckians got their booster over the weekend. We continue to see a significant uptick in that,” Beshear added.
In Calloway, we also saw an uptick in booster doses over the weekend with each age category seeing an increase around 1%. Since Dec. 24, 73 Calloway Countians received their first dose and 36 have been fully vaccinated; however, 179 boosters/additional doses were administered.
Calloway County’s current vaccination rates are as follows:
· At least one dose: 19,411 people, 49.8% of the total county population
· Fully vaccinated: 16,817 people, 43.1% of the total population
· Booster/Additional Dose: 5,677 people, 33.8% of all fully vaccinated county residents
For more information about vaccination rates in Calloway County go to covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
