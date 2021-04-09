MURRAY – While much of the national attention on recent election legislation has focused on Georgia, Kentucky’s new election law has what has seemingly become a rare commodity these days: bipartisan support.
With Republican supermajorities in both the Kentucky House and Senate, it was likely inevitable that there would be some conflict this legislative session between those bodies and Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat. Republicans used their overwhelming majorities to overturn several of Beshear’s vetoes of bills this session, but on Wednesday, Beshear joined leaders from both parties for a signing ceremony in which he signed five bills into law. Four of those had to do with appropriating funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, but the fifth was the election reform bill, House Bill 574.
“I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentuckians to vote and participate in the democratic process,” Beshear said. “This new law represents important first steps to preserve and protect every individual’s right to make their voice heard.”
“Last year, Gov. Beshear and I worked across party lines to accommodate our election process to the pandemic, and we had the most secure and successful election we’ve ever seen,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams, who is a Republican. “This year, the General Assembly has followed suit, working across party lines to enact the most significant reform of our election system since 1891. This is a triumph of both policy and process.”
“I’m grateful to Gov. Beshear for signing this bill, which will make our elections both more accessible and more secure at the same time. While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat.”
According to Adams, the law includes:
• Creating three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday, with no excuse required
• Enhancing the ability of state election officials to remove nonresident voters from the voter rolls
• Transitioning toward universal paper ballots, statewide
• Keeping the online voter portal, so absentee balloting is fully transparent both to voters and election officials
• Permitting counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of precinct
• Expressly prohibiting and penalizing ballot harvesting
• Retaining the signature cure process, so absentee voters whose signatures have changed over time have a chance to prove identity and have their ballots counted
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that while no law is perfect, she doesn’t have anything negative to say about the bill. While certainly no one would have chosen the disruptions that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she was glad that lawmakers could look at how the state handled last year’s election and permanently adopt some of the emergency measures that proved to be popular with the public.
“Based on what we had to do in 2020 because of COVID, I think that was a good time to say, ‘Hey, we need to be prepared for this,’ or even, ‘Hey, this worked out so great under the circumstances. Why not look at it a little deeper?’ So I think that’s what the legislation did, and the Kentucky Board of Elections and the Kentucky County Clerks Association (were supportive).
“I think 2020 went great. I’m very confident in how the numbers ran here and how the election went; I’m very comfortable with that. As far as the new bill goes, it’s going to give a little simplicity and streamline (the process for) voters, yet still be completely protected. It will be a conscientious and streamlined election.”
During 2020, voters didn’t have to have a specific excuse to get a mail-in ballot and could vote that way simply because they didn’t feel safe voting in person. The new law isn’t as open in that regard
“The circumstance will be different,” Faulkner said. “It will have to be more specific and to-the-point and not just open.
“I feel good about (the law). There’s a lot in there that’s good and going to help us out.”
