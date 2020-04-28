MURRAY – Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Calloway County Clerk’s Office is, for the first time, preparing for a mostly mail-in election after Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Friday directing Kentuckians to utilize absentee voting by mail for the June 23 primary if they are able to do so.
The executive order was signed by Beshear, a Democrat, and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, the state’s top election official. In the order, Beshear said Adams sent a letter dated April 23 that recommended a different manner for holding the 2020 primary, and that the order was intended to “ensure that Kentuckians can exercise their right to vote while remaining healthy at home.”
In addition to directing voters to use mail-in absentee ballots if possible, the order directs the State Board of Elections to “promulgate emergency regulations to provide for such expanded absentee voting by mail.” The board is expected to create a secure online portal that will allow voters to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to them. The board is also ordered to send postcards to registered voters informing them of the ability and process to vote by mail.
The Board of Elections is also ordered to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of county clerks and poll workers when direct voting is necessary, including, but not limited to: permitting in-person absentee voting to begin June 8; directing clerks to prioritize such voters by appointment; providing adequate personal protecting equipment (PPE) and materials to assist in proper sanitation to clerks and poll workers; and instructing county clerks to implement procedures limiting direct contact between individuals, whether poll workers or voters. These procedures are to promote a method of voting, such as drive-through voting, in which poll workers do not come into contact with voters.
Ever since the primary was postponed by Beshear from May 19 to June 23, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner has been preparing for a very different election from anything she – or voters, for that matter – has ever experienced.
“Now that we know how the executive order reads, we know somewhat how to proceed,” Faulkner said. “Our state board of elections will meet again (today) and make some final determinations to lead us in that direction. My understanding is there will be no polling places. So each voter will have an opportunity to vote, but we won’t do it in the traditional way of going to your polling place. I’m confident that we will take care of everybody’s vote just like we always have. It will be confidential and counted, and even in this time, we appreciate everybody coming out to vote. If people have questions, they’re always welcome to call us. We’ll get them taken care of. It’s just going to be something new and different as these last few months have been for all of us.”
The state’s web portal – which the State Board of Elections should be setting up soon – will allow voters to request a mail-in ballot. For people without access to the internet, they can also call the clerk’s office at 270-753-3923 to ask to verify their information by mail.
“Another option is … you can call and we’ll get your information and we’ll send you a hard copy of the same (form) saying, ‘This is who I am, this is why I can’t come in to vote,” she said. “You send it back to us and we’ll forward you the ballot packet. Anybody that’s ever voted absentee in the past, it will be identical to that. Anybody that’s new (to absentee voting) that hasn’t ever taken care of it that way, they’ll need to let us know you want a ballot, but we’re not just going to randomly send ballots out to registered voters.”
Under normal conditions, Kentucky only allows absentee voting if a person is going to be out of town and cannot appear at their polling place the day of the election. The forms requesting an absentee ballot will still require them to list a reason for needing the ballot, but Faulkner said the pandemic could be the reason listed.
As always, voter privacy will be protected, Faulkner said.
“As we’ve done in the past, we’ll log all (the information) in; we’ll know that we sent you a ballot and we’ll know we got the ballot back,” Faulkner said. “It’s a three-layer process, basically. We know that you’ve gotten it and we know we’ve gotten it back, but we don’t know how anyone voted.”
Faulkner also stressed that the absentee ballot process is something that her office deals with in every election – even if this will be on a much larger scale – so they already have a system in place for guaranteeing the integrity and accuracy of the results. When you register to vote, you must sign your voter registration card. Then when you request an absentee ballot, you sign a form saying you are who you say you are and why you need to mail in the ballot. The envelope used to mail the ballot back to the clerk’s office must be signed twice so the signature can be verified, Faulkner said. When the ballot comes back in the mail, it is locked away until they are all counted on election day, she said.
