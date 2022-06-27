MURRAY – After mayoral candidate Clif Darnell accused Mayor Bob Rogers of intentionally drawing twice for ballot position, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner on Thursday informed the candidates in a letter that she is requesting an opinion from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office before she will certify ballot positions.
Darnell said that during the June 9 drawing at the Calloway County Courthouse, he witnessed Rogers pull out a numbered ping-pong ball, glance at it and put it back to draw another one. He later filed an open records request to the county judge-executive’s office to obtain security footage of the drawing. The video Darnell received, which he later posted on Facebook, shows the drawing from an overhead vantage point of a ceiling security camera.
With no statute setting a procedure for addressing this type of complaint, Darnell said he complained to Faulkner.
Faulkner sent a letter to both Rogers and Darnell on Thursday that stated, “I am contacting you regarding the draw for ballot position on the 2022 Mayoral race. (KRS 118.215). The draw determined first position Bob ROGERS, second position Clifton F. DARNELL.
“After the completion of the drawing, it was brought to my attention that Mayoral candidate Clifton Darnell witnessed incumbent Mayor Bob Rogers drawing twice. In my haste and at my error, I did not address the complaint at the time except for informing Mr. Darnell that an official open records request of the video footage from the County Judge Executive would be his first step. As County Clerk, I was tasked with the drawing activities and chose to be the person to hold the draw box for each candidate. I did not feel any malicious act had happened. Mr. Rogers contacted me after hearing a rumor of Mr. Darnell’s accusations. Mr. Rogers stated in no way was he cheating and explained his fumbling at the drawing. After reviewing the video footage, I am able to understand Mr. Darnell’s accusations.
“In the following days I have been in touch with assistant County Attorney David Perlow, County Judge Executive Kenneth C. Imes, (County Board of Elections) members Melisa Stark, William Cowan, and Sheriff Deputy Richard Steen. I have contacted the SBE for council on this matter and researched to the best of my ability. I have found there is no precedence on such a case. I have found that a candidate may choose to withdraw from the race (KRS 118.212) and that a candidate’s good faith may be challenged (KRS118.176) (as) this relates to the bona fides of a candidate.
“It was suggested to have a redraw for ballot position. Based on my interpretation of KRS 118.215(6) ‘The ballot position of a candidate or slate of candidates shall not be changed after the ballot position has been designated by the county clerk,’ I do not believe having a redraw is an option. And only on my interpretation of KRS 118.215 Notes to Decisions Two (2) – Duty to Place Name on Ballot – I cannot take a candidate name off of the ballot. I am requesting an AG opinion of my interpretation and to determine when ‘designated by the county clerk’ is established. I will not sign certifying the drawing position until this issue is resolved or I am directed differently. I will stay in contact with you.”
Faulkner said this certification is not for the state and is instead for the vendor contracted with the county to print the ballots. Because the election law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021 pushed deadlines earlier than in years past, she said there should still be plenty of time to get guidance from the attorney general before sending the final ballot proof to the vendor.
“Because the deadlines on when to file and when to draw were bumped up when legislation changed, that gives us a lot more time to get it over to our vendor,” Faulkner said. “For certification, we basically fill it all in based on the ballot draw, and about three of us (at the clerk’s office) check and make sure the names are spelled right, the capitalization, the junior, the senior, the middle initial, the quotes for if they use a nickname and all that is triple-checked so that when it gets to the vendor, they take care of it. We have a pretty good space of time, and the KRS reads that you can’t make a change after (the ballot is) designated. So when is it designated? If we’re not sending anything to the state, is it the day we put it on the paper? That sort of (question) is what I’m (hoping the attorney general can answer).”
Faulkner said she hopes to have this matter settled before August.
“We want to be able to say we handled everything that we could and and got it to (the vendor) in plenty of time for them to put it on paper and send it back to us so we can check it again. Because the last thing we would want to happen is for it to be rushed in November to get the ballot correct and checked and double-checked.”
“If the Mayor is willing to do this in a room full of people, directly beneath a security camera, what is he capable of doing in a situation where he is sure no one is watching,” Darnell said in his initial Facebook post.
Rogers said last week that he did not plan to respond to Darnell’s accusations at this time upon the advice of counsel, but over the weekend, he sent a brief statement on the issue.
“Because rumors and inaccurate accusations are toxic to a community, and as a result of social media postings and a newspaper article questioning my integrity, I have a responsibility to provide the following truthful statement,” Rogers said in the statement. “A few weeks ago I was informed that my opponent had requested a video of the ballot drawing for the general election at the courthouse conducted on June 9 in the presence of numerous other candidates. Shortly thereafter, I learned of my opponent’s assertion on Facebook that I was a ‘cheater.’
“This is what happened. The Calloway County Clerk, Antonia Faulkner, informed us that we would draw according to the order in which we filed our paperwork. Since I was the first to file for the mayor’s office, she called me to draw. She held the box and watched the entire process. I reached up with my left hand to identify where I was supposed to reach into the box, and then I reached into the box with my right hand. I picked up a number pill with my right hand, and as I started to take the pill out, I dropped it, then had to reach back to pull the pill out and hand it to the clerk. At no time did I take my hand out of the box, look at the pill, put it back, then reach in the box to take a different number pill. That did not happen.
“I have worked well over 50 years to do the right thing, and there is absolutely no way I would try to gain advantage in any way, certainly not in anything as insignificant as whether I am listed as number one or two on a ballot. I did nothing wrong. This is the first explanation I have given, and I am confident the voters of Murray will see through this attempt to discredit me, so we can move on from this and talk about taking care of the business of the City of Murray. I’m sure Ms. Faulkner will make her decision after considering all the information she has.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.