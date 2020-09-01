MURRAY — Monday, the Calloway County Health Department said it received notification of the county’s eighth death related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the health department said in a news release.
In addition, the health department had received notification of eight new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 403, with 357 cases fully recovered, 35 isolated at home, three hospitalized and, as of today, eight deaths.
Additional details will not be provided in order to respect the privacy of the patients.
Gov. Andy Beshear said that the Calloway death was that of an 80-year-old female. He actually reported that during his daily COVID-19 update on Sunday afternoon at the Kentucky State Capitol, which was a day ahead of the health department’s report.
That was one of nine deaths Sunday across the commonwealth, Beshear said. He reported three more deaths in his update Monday. That brings Kentucky’s total number of deaths to 933 during the pandemic.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, the health department will periodically report its latest calculated positivity rate. However, per MCCH, this positivity rate is based on its total testing, which can include residents of other counties. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 7.26% as of Sunday.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Other information is also available on the department’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.