MURRAY – As they discussed the quickly-approaching Nov. 3 general election Tuesday, members of the Calloway County Board of Elections sought to circulate word that voting early is something worth considering this year, especially during a global pandemic.
“With early voting, if you drive by (the early-voting venue at the Miller Courthouse Annex) and there’s a line and you’re not comfortable going in, there’s another day you can try to do that. But, on election day, that’s the last day you have,” said Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner, whose position also includes the responsibility of serving as board chair. “On election day, you don’t have a mail-in option (also available) and you don’t have the early-voting option anymore. You have to vote that day and stand in that line.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, as they did for the primary election during the summer, devised a plan aimed at reducing the number of voters voting in-person on election day. This is because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that continues to cause problems throughout the world with more than 1 million people having now died from the coronavirus, with more than 200,000 of those being Americans.
Tuesday’s election board meeting was conducted one day after Calloway County recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day so far during the pandemic, 21. Nine Calloway patients have died.
The mail-in option for voters has already begun but that window is closing. Faulkner said the deadline for voters wishing to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 9. Once the ballot is received in the mail, voters can utilize a drop box on the south lawn of the Calloway County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through Nov. 3 or mail it to the Calloway County Clerk’s Office.
All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3. Also, anyone wishing to vote in the election is also running out of time. Deadline to register is Oct. 5 and that can be accomplished by going online at www.voteky.gov or by phoning the clerk’s office at 270-753-3923.
As for the in-person early voting option, that opportunity opens on Oct. 13 and continues through Nov. 2 at the Annex. Voting hours will be the same as the drop-box hours, 8 a..m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, but, for the first time in the county’s history, Faulkner said early voting will also be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
“The good part about that is if you’re gonna come down to the Downtown Saturday Farmers Market (on the city’s court square), you can just go over and vote at the same time,” said election board member Bill Cowan.
Something that will not be happening on election day will be the placement of drop boxes at the individual polling places in the county. This idea was floated in past meetings, but after more discussion on Tuesday, the decision was made to scrap it and continue to offer the one centralized box at the courthouse. The tipping point of that decision appeared to come when the idea that precinct workers would be charged with retrieving ballots from those boxes before heading to the courthouse on election night for the tabulating of votes was discussed.
It was decided that this extra duty might add to what will probably be a quite intense day of activity and one of the activities for those workers will be determining which ballot each voter will receive. This time, there are no restrictions as to where voters can cast ballots, meaning all nine possible ballot faces must be offered at each precinct.
Those precincts are: Southwest Calloway Elementary School, North Calloway Elementary School, East Calloway Elementary School and the CFSB Center on the Murray State University, which was also the county’s only precinct location during the June primary election.
“That could get a little chaotic this year,” Faulkner said, adding that one of the races on that ballot, that for Calloway County Schools Board of Education District 2 member, has yet to have a candidate officially enter the race. She said there is a write-in filing deadline of Oct. 23 but if no one comes forward, that seat will be appointed by Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
Included in Tuesday’s meeting was the mandatory certification of the voting machines that will be used during the election season, but there was also one more item of business with which Faulkner seemed particularly excited. It was the unveiling of new “Vote Here” signs that the clerk’s office purchased recently with funds from the state.
The new signs stand 7 feet tall and about 3 feet wide and Faulkner believes they will be hard for voters to ignore.
“That big signage will help promote (voting),” she said. “We just ordered them from a local business and that was based on monies we got from the state to help advertise this new style of voting. It probably was time to do something different anyway, so we took advantage of an opportunity to get that going.”
