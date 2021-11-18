MURRAY – In its monthly meeting Wednesday, the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a contract with an Indiana company to inspect several county buildings in preparation for possible energy efficiency upgrades and approved the appointment of a new county emergency management director.
The court voted to enter into a project development agreement with Energy Systems Group LLC (ESG) of Newburgh, Indiana. The contract states that ESG and the fiscal court intend to develop a guaranteed energy savings contract that will subsequently allow the county “to implement energy, water and operational savings measures through various infrastructure, equipment, capital projects and systems technology upgrades, retrofits and replacements.” The contract says ESG agrees to undertake and prepare a detailed engineering evaluation (DEE) of “potential energy conservation measures, including operational efficiencies, and equipment efficiency improvement strategies to the county’s facilities and infrastructure.”
“This is a contractual arrangement where they’re going to come back and do an in-depth study of some of our facilities,” said Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes. “It’s not authorizing any work, but they would come back and make specific recommendations.”
The primary buildings the county is hoping to upgrade are the Calloway County Jail, the Calloway County Judicial Building and the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The contract includes a $56,000 fee, which ESG Account Manager Nick Atherton said could go toward the cost of the infrastructure projects if the county later approves another contract for that work. If the court decides against hiring ESG to work on the buildings, the company would expect the fee to be paid.
“If, for whatever reason, you guys decide not to move forward, that’s where this fee comes into play,” Atherton said.
When asked by District 3 Magistrate Don Cherry about an estimated time frame, Atherton said he hopes to present a report of the team’s findings in December, but with the holidays, it might instead come in January. He said the court would have 60 days after ESG’s presentation to make a decision on the work it wants done. Cherry also asked if he had a “ball park figure” in mind for how much the work might cost for the three buildings in question.
“There’s still a lot of things up in the air about the scope, but I would guess maybe a million-and-a-half, something around that range,” Atherton said. “But there’s really a lot of things that are still in flux as far as what could be included and what might not be.”
District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister asked if the county would have to renovate all three of the those buildings to honor the project development agreement or if the court could decide to only work on one or two of them. Atherton said the county did not have to do all three projects to avoid losing the $56,000 fee, and he also confirmed for Rister that the project could be allocated in the 2022-23 budget instead of the current budget.
“That’s a possibility,” Atherton said. “There are also ways to arrange the financing bid, the bond or lease purchase – whichever way you end up going. You can schedule that first payment (for next year) and go ahead and get the work done. But those are discussions that we’ll have (at a later time).”
•••
The court also voted to approve the appointment of Richard Palmer as the county’s new emergency management director, as well as the appointment of Zachary Stewart as the fourth deputy EM director. Former EM director Bill Call – who has been serving as the interim director since Chesley Thomas recently stepped down as director – will continue to serve as a deputy EM director, along with Jeff Steen and Robert Trenholm.
Palmer will begin his official duties on Dec. 1, and Call said Palmer had served as a deputy EM director both before and after Call had retired. He has a military and law enforcement background, having previously worked as a deputy for CCSO.
“He’s had a great deal of training already, and for nine months or so while I was still director – before I retired the first time – I mentored him and he followed me around to a great number of our meetings and activities,” Call said. “So he’s well-prepared and ready to step right in to the position.”
Palmer thanked Imes and the court for the appointment and promised to be “frugal” with the county’s tax dollars. After Cherry said Call has done a “fantastic” stepping in for the interim period, Imes thanked Call for his continued service and said the county has a great EM team.
•••
At the beginning of the meeting, Imes introduced Jamie Hughes, director of public health for the Calloway County Health Department, and Joe Crawford, director of nursing, to give an update about staffing at the department. Hughes said CCHD is in the process of training several new staff members, including Abby Hammitt, who oversees the HANDS (Health Access Nurturing Development Services) program for the department. Hughes said environmentalist Carson Barnett is still with the department, and two other environmentalists, William Barnett and Wade Rodgers, recently started.
In other business:
• The court voted to approve a $12,781 expenditure for the Murray Parks System to purchase a Gator utility vehicle and three pitching mounds. Rister said Park Maintenance Supervisor Steve Wilhelm had made the request for the funds, which would provide about $8,600 for the Gator and $4,000 for the pitching mounds. Rister said the funds would amount to around 58% of the $22,000 budget the county had allocated to the parks for equipment in the 2021-22 budget.
• The court approved a resolution to designate the Murray-Calloway Industrial Authority special purpose government entity to receive Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) funds under the Regional Development Agency Assistance Program (RDAAP). The resolution also authorizes the filing of a grant application for up to $153,846.15 in RDAAP funds with the Department for Local Government, as well as authorizing the Industrial Authority to act as the authorized correspondent.
• The court voted to officially designate Nov. 3, 2022, as Founders Day to celebrate the county’s bicentennial. According to the resolution, Kentucky’s 72nd county was named for Col. Richard Callaway and established with a vote from the state legislature on Nov. 3, 1822, from a section of Hickman County with 390 square miles.
• The court voted to appoint Hailey Anderson as the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce representative on the Calloway County Tourism Commission. Mark McLemore had been the chamber representative, but resigned on Sept. 23, Imes said. He said Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren recommended Anderson, who is the chamber’s director of membership development. Her term will expire Sept. 16, 2024.
• The court voted to reappoint Connie Talent and John Rudolph to the Calloway County Extension Council to fill two seats that will become vacant on Dec. 31.
• The court voted to approve the 2022 budget for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. The operating budget totals $2,101,200.
• The court voted to approve the annual order setting the maximum amount for CCSO’s deputies and assistants. CCSO may expend $1.66 million for deputies, assistants and other employees under the order. The maximum amount includes all amounts paid from fees for full-time salaries and wages, overtime wages, part-time salaries and wages and vacation and sick leave. Sheriff Nicky Knight said he left the maximum amount the same as last year.
• The court voted to declare a 2010 Nissan Altima owned by CCSO as surplus.
• The court also met in executive session with attorney Stacey Blankenship of the Keuler, Kelly, Hutchins, Blankenship & Sigler law firm in Paducah to discuss pending litigation. The court took no action after reconvening in open session.
