The Calloway County Fiscal Court would like to remind the citizens of Calloway County that the 2020 Census is approaching.
This year the tag line for the 2020 Census is ‘Every BODY Counts!’ which citizens will start seeing around Calloway County as a reminder of the upcoming census.
The Murray-Calloway County Complete Count Committee is working diligently to educate about and plan for this important event. The goal of the committee is to engage in publicity, outreach, and educational effort to community leaders in an effort to overcome cultural, economic, and linguistic barriers to urge all citizens to prepare and participate in the 2020 Census.
There are less than six months till the census beginnings, so several upcoming events have been planned to educate citizens about their options to participate and complete the Census.
This year there are three options to complete the Census; online, mailed forms, and canvassing. For the online form, a postcard will be mailed to residences with a passcode to complete the online Census survey.
In addition, the Complete Count Committee is planning to have computer resources available at the following locations; the Calloway County Public Library, Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center, and Calloway County Courthouse Annex for people who do not have internet access at home.
A proclamation was signed on October 8 by the Mayor of Murray, Bob Rogers and Judge Executive, Kenny Imes that proclaimed support for the Murray-Calloway County Complete Count Committee.
It also proclaims the importance of getting a maximum response rate, so that citizens are fully represented in the Kentucky General Assembly and the United States Congress as well as getting adequate funding for local programs. For every person not counted, the community loses $2,021 each year.
The next upcoming event to promote the 2020 Census will be at the Trail of Treats. Representatives from the 2020 Census will be at a booth at the event handing out information. The Trail of Treats will be at the Murray-Calloway Park on October 31 from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. This event is open to the public. In case of bad weather, the event will be held at the CFSB Center.
