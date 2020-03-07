On Feb. 26, a letter and form were sent to the citizens of Calloway County from the PVA Office about information regarding the new 911 service fee to be implemented on the next Property Tax Bill.
To further explain the reasoning for this annual fee, it was to eliminate the monthly 911 fee of $1 that was put on landline phones in 1991 by ordinance of the Fiscal Court to establish the 911 Emergency Telephone Service for the County of Calloway, and replace it with an annual service fee in order to enhance services to adequately fund 911 services for the County.
The letter stated that the Ordinance #19-1016A was passed at the September Fiscal Court Meeting. All new Ordinances are reviewed by a committee prior to being submitted to the Fiscal Court. By law, the Fiscal Court must have two readings, a public hearing and be published in a local newspaper before passage, which was all done in this case.
The Ordinance states: “For the purpose of this Ordinance, a 911 service fee shall be defined as an annual fee, the rate of which shall be set annually by the Calloway County Fiscal Court and initially shall be set at the rate of $30 imposed upon each individual residential and each commercial unit located upon each parcel of real property located within the County of Calloway, as determined from the records of the Calloway County Property Valuations Administrator’s Office. A residential unit shall be defined as a principal residential space occupied or designed for occupancy for residential purposes. A commercial unit shall be defined as an autonomous non-residential building space of any size occupied or designed for occupancy by an individual business or public or private enterprise.”
The Ordinance also states: “All individuals and entities who own more than one residential unit, as define or more than one commercial unit as defined hereinabove, as of January 1, 2020 shall have the duty to report the number and location of such units to the office of the Calloway County Property Valuation Administrator, and shall fill out and complete the form provided for by that office.”
The letter stated that the attached form be returned to the PVA office by April 1, 2020, to ensure that the number of residential or commercial units on each citizens’ property is accurate and everyone is treated fairly.
To assist the citizens of the county in completing the form a list of terms and definition of what a unit is and with examples can be found on the Calloway County website under forms in the 911 Service Fee section. Individuals who own land in the county that does not contain any residential or commercial structures should not be assessed any fee, but they still need to self- report that property as having zero units.
Additionally, if you would like to appeal the assessment to the 911 appeals board, there are Dwelling and Commercial Unit Fee Appeal Applications available at the Judge Executive’s Office in the Courthouse Annex or online. The deadline to file for an appeal in 2020 is Dec. 7 according to the letter. In the future, it will be the first Monday in December.
A copy of the ordinance can be viewed on the Calloway County website at www.callowaycounty-ky.gov/ordinances. If you have further questions regarding the ordinance, please contact the Judge executive’s office at (270) 753-2920 or Nathan Baird, 911 Coordinator, (270) 753-3151.
