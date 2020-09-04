On Aug. 19, 2020, the Calloway County Fiscal Court approved the appointment by Judge Executive Kenny Imes of Richard Edmonds as the new road department supervisor for Calloway County Road Department.
Edmonds, a native of Calloway County, has an abundance of experience in the construction and engineering field that qualifies him for this position. He has worked in positions in the telephone industry as a contractor, inspector, resident engineer and project manager, all across the United States.
Additionally, he is a graduate from Murray State University with a bachelor of science degree in business management, and also a graduate of Calloway County High School.
Judge Executive Imes said that he was impressed with Edmonds experiences and leadership qualities that he has observed over the years.
“I have known Richard since our high school days together at CCHS and even then I was impressed with his inquisitive mind, his ability to analyze an issue or project, and his way to find a logical, workable solution,” Imes said. “Through the intervening years and occasionally seeing each other to catch up with what was going on in our lives and our families, I was continually impressed with his work ethic, his fundamental concepts of engineering and his team leadership abilities.”
Judge Executive Imes said that Edmonds appointment came to mind when the vacancy occurred for the road supervisor position.
“When the road department supervisor vacancy occurred in our road department, Richard was one of the first people that came to my mind,” Imes said. “When I approached him with the prospect of taking on the job and further discussions that followed, and after discussing with his wife and family, Richard agreed and the members of the Fiscal Court concurred. I truly look forward to having him leading our county road department and believe the county’s taxpayers will be well served.”
Edmonds’ first act in this position will be to determine road needs that still remain to be corrected and to prioritize them based on community safety and esthetic corrections. The idea is to place these needs in files by utilizing the Calloway Road Improvement Safety Plan (CRISP), so the work is more efficient and timely .
Accordingly, Edmonds has short-term and long-term goals for the road department.
“My short term goals are to place the personnel in various positions to allow them to perform their duties to the greatest efficiency,” Edmonds said. “Work scheduling will be done to accomplish the greatest return in relation to man hours and work finished. In the long term, this will allow the county to accomplish our work in the most economical manner and provide a good and continuing return on investment for the county in performing the road department duties.
“It will be great to be home every night and to return to my home county.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.