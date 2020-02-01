The Calloway County Fiscal Court has implemented a new policy into their administrative code, the Drug Free Workplace Policy.
This policy ensures that employees in safety sensitive positions do not abuse illicit drug substances, illegal drugs or alcohol, ensuring an alcohol and drug free workplace environment.
This new policy will also abide by 803 KAR 25:280, which obtains the certification of a drug-free workplace by the Office of Worker Claims. Therefore, this policy qualifies the county for a Worker’s Compensation discount, saving $8,000 of taxpayers’ dollars.
Nevertheless, the policy allows for the random drug and alcohol testing of employees. Employees can be tested over the course of 12 months at any given time.
Over the course of those 12 months, employees will be drawn from a pool when it is testing time. The employees that are chosen and tested are then formed into another pool.
The other pool will have a percentage drawn from for the next drug testing to ensure the chance that all employees could be tested.
Additional drug and alcohol testing is required for employees with CDLs once a year. Employees involved in accidents which property damage occurs, either on or off Calloway County Fiscal Court property or during CCFC employment, or if off site medical attention is required will also be drug and alcohol tested.
Also, any employees suspected of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol may be tested at random. Supervisors that suspect an employee under the influence at work can fill out a form and submit it to the judge-executive’s office, where the drug testing process will begin.
Actions will be taken on employees that fail to pass a drug and alcohol test.
The reason for implementing this is that it ensures employees have a healthy and safe work environment and encourages the treatment and return of employees to work as soon as possible.
With the administering of this policy, it allows for the Employee Assistance Program, where employees that voluntarily seek substance abuse treatment. They can complete the treatment and sign a Return to Work and Treatment Plan Agreement, which can allow for the CCFC consideration of the employee returning to work after treatment is complete.
On Jan. 7, 2020, all employees participated in a mandatory one-hour alcohol and substance abuse training. Employees were given a copy of the policy and signed a certificate of acknowledgment.
The first conducted random drug testing was done after the first of the year with one-hundred percent participation of those randomly chosen and excellent results.
