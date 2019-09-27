The Calloway County Fiscal Court announced two resolutions during their most recent meeting recognizing two important groups of individuals as being critical to the infrastructure of public safety.
The first resolution recognizes all Calloway County 911 dispatchers as first responders.
The resolution continues to say that the 911 telecommunicators are in most instances the first, first responders making split second decisions which often makes a difference in the outcome.
They provide care and compassion to citizens in horrific moments, which many of the calls lead to a traumatic effect on 911 telecommunicators such as PTSD and various types of trauma being an issue in the profession, but they still have to continue to answer the calls, radio, texts, or view the video of emergencies.
911 telecommunicators has to know not only their agency protocols, but also every response protocols and response agency and make executive decisions about the allocation of community resources. They are the community’s public safety intelligence resource that collect, analyze, and distribute data to public safety officials.
There is an extensive background check and mandatory five-week state training academy, in addition to a 21-week interdepartmental training program. They are also required to continue education yearly.
However, the Federal Office of Management and Budget only classifies 911 Telecommunicators as clerical staff. But The Calloway County Fiscal Court supports the national movement to re-classify 911 telecommunicators as First Responders as well as support the 911 Saves Act to properly classify the profession.
The Calloway County Fiscal Court through this resolution supports of reclassifying 911 telecommunicators of Calloway County as first responders.
Additionally, the second resolution recognizes that Calloway County Fire-Rescue is the official rescue agency.
Calloway County Fiscal Court recognizes that CCFR volunteers are a part of the first responder network and make life saving, split second decisions that often make a difference in emergency events.
CCFR is recognized to provide fire rescue first, and as well serve the citizens in traffic accidents with emergency backup, extraction, and safety traffic routing. They also provide search and rescue measures, such as for lost persons, drowning victims, and security damage after storms.
The CCFR volunteers go through extensive mandatory statewide training of 150 hours and extensive interdepartmental training of a minimum of 20 hours. Also, many go through additional training hours without pay.
Calloway County Fiscal Court through this resolution supports this group of CCFR volunteers as first responders and the official rescue agency of Calloway County.
CCFR is currently looking for donations to contribute to the purchasing of a new rescue boat to maximize their capabilities to better serve the citizens of Calloway County. Their yearly donation letter for the rescue portion of CCFR has been sent out. Some of the donation will be used in purchasing this new boat.
If wanting to donate, please contact Chief Tommy Morgan at (270) 753-4112.
