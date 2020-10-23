Calloway County is hosting a Waste Tire Collection event at the Calloway County Road Department.
The Waste Tire Collection is Thursday, Nov. 12, Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14. Thursday and Friday dates are from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The location of the Calloway County Road Department is at 105 East Sycamore St. Extended.
This year there are certain tires that will NOT be accepted. Those types of tires are foam filled tires, calcium filled tires, off-road construction tires (OTR), rubber tracks and solid tires with or without press on rims.
The tires that will be accepted on and off the rim are truck, light truck, passenger, implement, lawn tractor, bicycle, motorcycle and golf carts.
Tire retailers, scrap and salvage yards, and recycling businesses are prohibited from participating in this event.
This event is sponsored by Calloway County and KY Division of Waste Management.
This is a great opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted tires. The collection is eligible to any Kentucky resident.
For questions or clarification, contact Gidget Manning, Solid Waste coordinator at 270-759-3549 or the Calloway County Road Department at 270-753-4846.
