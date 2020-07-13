On June 18, 2020, Calloway County received notice from the Governor’s Office that they were one of six counties to receive grant funds from the Energy and Environment Cabinet. Secretary Rebecca Goodman made the announcement that $482,749 in grant funding was awarded to Hardin, Calloway, Simpson, McLean, Butler and Green counties.
Fourth District Magistrate Paul Rister made application for the grant on behalf of the county. On June 18, he was notified that $56,100 had been awarded to the County from this grant. Funding for this project comes from the Kentucky Waste Tire Trust Fund, which receives $2 from every new tire sold in the Commonwealth.
The grant funding will be used on Samuel Drive in Calloway County for the application of chip seal, a road surface treatment that combines one or more layers of asphalt with one or more layers of fine aggregate and can extend the life of a road by four to eight years. The rubberized chip seal is made with finely ground waste tires. By one estimate “rubberized chip seal asphalt uses about 500 waste tires per lane mile of road.” Research from other states which have used such products to resurface rural roads have reported favorable results. Rister said, before applying for the grant, he had heard Trigg County had received a similar grant a few years ago. He called their judge-executive, which spoke highly of the rubberized chip seal product.
Receiving this grant funding puts Calloway into an experiment or research mode. The grant requires a 50/50 cost share with the county. The grant funding will cover the cost of putting a double coat of rubberized chip seal on the 1.1 miles of Samuel Drive from State Highways 464 to 1124. To compare how rubberized chip seal holds up to standard asphalt chip seal, Samuel Drive will be the test road, while a portion of Swift Road from Old Duncan Creek Road to Beach Road will be the control road. The county’s match for the grant will pay for the double coat of standard asphalt chip seal to be used on Swift Road. The wear and tear on these two roads will be evaluated over the next few years.
Rister discussed the project with Road Supervisor Joel Stansberry, and indicated why he chose these two roads for the study was because of their similarities. For a good comparison study, he needed two roads that were fairly close to each other and have similar bases. Both roads have a WellPack rock base. The two roads also have similar ADTs (Average Daily Traffic) counts. This was determined by using a traffic counter. The ADT for Swift Road was 68, as compared to 48 on Samuel Drive. About 13% of the traffic on Samuel Drive is classified as heavy truck, as compared to 6% on Swift Road.
County officials took part in a conference call last Monday, July 6, with Kentucky Division of Waste Management staff out of Frankfort to discuss the project. Rister had previously contacted PRI Paving out of Milan, Tennessee, about the project. PRI Paving had completed the rubberized chip seal work in Trigg County a few years ago. A representative from PRI Paving had already been in Calloway County earlier this year to look at the roads and give a rough estimate for the work. Since this grant funding must be used before the end of the year, this project should be completed before fall.
