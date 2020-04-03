Over the past few weeks, the coronavirus has been in news headlines and becoming apparent to the public about how serious this virus is. The virus that originated from China has traveled worldwide and now has made it to Calloway County.
As Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conference gives the public a dose of guidance and reassurance that we are fighting this fight together from afar, people still are looking to their local governments to play a leadership role in what they should do.
The Calloway County Health Department provides information to the media with public service announcements and press releases to keep the community updated and informed. Updates and information are available on their website, www.callowayhealth.org, or on their Facebook page.
Social distancing and observed hygiene is the first step. People might think it is okay to congregate as long as one is six feet apart, but it’s not.
Amy Ferguson, public health director at Calloway County Health Department, reiterates the importance of social distancing.
“Anyone can be carrying the virus and not know it, so keeping distance between people and avoiding crowds of people is extremely important,” Ferguson said. “The virus is spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person. The virus can live on various surfaces. This is why frequent handwashing is so important.”
One may be able to limit their exposure if they practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, staying at home when possible, practicing good hygiene, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, and staying away from people who show symptoms of COVID-19.
It is important to note that anyone affected by COVID-19, but adults 60 years old and over and people with medical conditions like heart, lung and kidney disease, are more at risk for serious COVID-19 illness. One must meet certain criteria before their healthcare provider will test them for COVID-19.
If someone has any questions, they can contact their Healthcare provider, the Health Department or the COVID Hotline at (800) 722-5725.
As school has been conducted remotely through online learning, the Calloway County Fiscal Court understands that not everyone has access to reliable internet service or internet service at all, and it is needed more than ever to continue education.
Calloway County Fiscal Court has worked with WK&T and area churches to provide WiFi hotspots for free service around the county. There is no need for a password and all you need to do is park in one of their parking spaces.
The following churches have these services available; Coldwater Church of Christ, Salem Baptist, and Kirksey Baptist. Additionally, Green Plain Church of Christ and New Concord Church of Christ should have these WiFi hotspot capabilities sometime this week.
Other free hotspots being offered around the county is at the courthouse and the County Extension Office. To keep up to date on free hotspot locations, the Calloway County Fiscal Court Facebook page offers announcements when they are informed of one.
