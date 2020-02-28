MURRAY — In September of last year, the Calloway County Fiscal Court passed a new ordinance to help fund the county’s 911 system.
This change will come in the form of a $30 annual fee that would replace a $12 fee that was attached to resident’s land lines. The new fee will be tacked on to residents’ property tax bills each year. The fee applies to any residential dwelling or commercial structure within the county, but following the mailing of letters from the county’s Property Valuation Administration office, some confusion has cropped up among residents and property owners in regard to what structures people will be paying for.
Thursday, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes met with the Ledger & Times alongside other county leaders to clarify to which structures the fee would be applied. This would be any buildings that are used as dwellings or businesses. Other structures, such as barns, dog houses, garages, etc., would not fall under the requirements of the fee, unless said structures meet the aforementioned criteria.
“There is confusion over what a structure constitutes,” Imes said. “The short version is that it is a structure built for human habitation or use.”
Imes offered the example of a duplex, and noted that the fee would be applied to both dwellings and not a single structure. For a house divided into separate apartments, each apartment – not the entire structure as a whole – would be subject to the $30 fee. In the instance of an office building, like the Calloway County Courthouse Annex, that structure would be paid for once.
The letter sent out from the PVA was meant to have property owners report to the PVA and Calloway County 911 Administrator the number of applicable properties they own. Owners must self-report before April 1.
“In self-reporting, we will save a lot of time in accumulating as accurate numbers as possible,” Imes said. “It is a self-reporting form for property owners to fill out. I had a guy call me yesterday who has eight property tax bills, but only three of them have residential houses on them. So his question was whether he was paying the fee on the eight properties or the three, and he is only paying it on the three.”
Similar scenarios would exist for certain businesses in the community as well. Nathan Baird, 911 coordinator, offered the examples of Walmart and Peddlers Mall.
“Walmart has its main business, and inside Walmart you have the bank and the eye doctor, so those are subleased to those individual companies. So Walmart would pay one, and since they are subleasing to those other businesses, like an apartment complex, they would pay a fee for each one of those,” Baird said. “We were talking about Peddlers Mall earlier. Each one of the vendors in there wouldn’t get a fee; Peddlers Mall would get one fee for that business since that whole business is the vendors that are in there.”
4th District Magistrate Paul Rister said he has received a fair amount of calls from people in his district suggesting the fee is unfair to property owners and overlooks renters in the community.
“A repeated call that I get is people are upset because this fee seems like it is only going to people who have made money and bought a house; there are a lot of renters in town and in the community,” Rister said. “I own a duplex, and I will pay twice on my duplex. Whether I choose to roll that down to the tenants is up to me; which I will probably do and just tell them at the end of the year they owe me an additional $30. So renters do pay, it is not just land owners that pay; it’ll trickle down.”
The need for the fee has come from a need for the 911 service to be able to generate its own revenue. Since 1996, the fiscal court has subsidized 911 costs, and Imes said that the county coffers are too shallow to continue doing so.
“It keeps us fiscally responsible so we can have a 911 center that is self-supported without having to inject funds from the county,” Baird said.
“Right now we are subsidizing close to half of the costs just out of the county’s budget, and the county just can’t afford to continue to do that,” Imes said. “With the jail issues, road issues and everything we have got, we have had to tighten our belt, and we can’t provide the services we are required to provide. So this is just too important and it covers everybody, so we are trying to provide that measure of safety and protection for the residents of the county.
“When we started the land line fees, it was sufficient to maintain our 911 system, but now it can’t do that, and we can’t keep digging in the county coffers to pay for it, because the county coffer is not a bottomless pit.”
The fee will be placed on property tax bills that will be mailed in the fall of 2020 and the $30 per year fee applies to the following structures:
• Single family home – One $30 fee per year
• Duplexes/triplexes/apartment buildings – One $30 fee per apartment
• Single structure with one business – One $30 fee per year
• Single structure with multiple businesses – One $30 fee per business
• Shopping centers/strip malls – One $30 fee per business
The $1 per month fee for land line phones that has been in place for 24 years will be abolished.
More information on the fee can be found on the county’s Facebook page, and more information on the ordinance (#19-1016A) can be found on the county’s website at callowaycounty-ky.gov/ordinances. For more information contact Nathan Baird at 270-753-3151 or the Judge-Executive’s Office at 270-753-2920.
