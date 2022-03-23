MURRAY – Calloway County residents will be voting with new machines for the first time in about 15 years during the May 17 primary election.
County Clerk Antonia Faulkner discussed some of the differences with the new machines during Tuesday’s meeting of the Calloway County Board of Elections. With the old machines, last used in November 2020’s general election, voters used a pen or marker to fill in the box next to the candidates of their choice on a paper ballot, and those ballots were then scanned to tabulate the votes. Although the machines were still working fine during 2020, Faulkner said the board knew they were aging and would need to be replaced before long.
“Our machines from the past were wearing out, basically,” Faulkner said. “Like everything else, there was a certain amount of time they were expected to work, but the funds (required) to get new machines were outrageous. Nevertheless, the (local board of elections) went to (the fiscal court) more than once and said the machines are working fine and they’re doing what they’re supposed to, but every election, we would have to replace one.”
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 primary election was delayed until June and Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams formed a plan to allow counties to use a smaller number of voting centers instead of polling places in each individual precinct. Faulkner said this meant not as many voting machines were needed that year as in the past, but she and the board of elections still warned the fiscal court that replacements would be needed soon. Luckily, grants for that purpose were made available in 2020, so Calloway County applied for a grant and received $25,406.50 for new machines.
The new machines are Verity Touch Writers, which are made by Harp Enterprises Inc. Election Services, and Faulkner said they were delivered to the county in December 2020. With these machines, voters will use a rotating dial to select candidates on a screen, and the ballot will then be printed so they can review their choices and make sure the ballot is correct before it is scanned and recorded, she said.
Faulkner said a machine meeting the standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act will be at each voting center, and they may be used by voters with or without disabilities.
“It’s viable for any kind of disability, but if a person doesn’t have a disability, they can still use the machine, so it’s got all different kinds of options,” Faulkner said. “The state requires, which is awesome, that every county and every polling place has an ADA-approved machine. If (the voter) has sight trouble, it has (a feature where) you can listen to it. Or if the voter prefers, there are options to have someone help you with the ballot, and that has to be documented.”
The board’s next meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Courthouse Annex. That will be the same day as the county’s election school for training poll workers, and a Harp Enterprises technician will also be in town that day to set up the voting machines. Faulkner said an elections board member would need to be present when the Harp representative sets up the machines.
In addition, April 19 is also the final day to register to vote in the May primary. Faulkner said the deadline for candidates registered as independent to file a statement of candidacy to run in the Nov. 8 general election is 4 p.m. Friday, April 1.
The online portal for absentee ballot requests opens April 2 at govoteky.com. The last day to request an absentee ballot through the portal is May 3, Faulkner said.
Faulkner said Calloway County’s ballots will be printed on March 28, and Harp Enterprises will send the ballots to be distributed at each of the five voting centers. She said they ordered enough for 70% turnout among registered voters.
“A lot of places were going much higher, so I tried to be conservative with our money and our time and paper, but not knowing how people are going to go this time, I wanted an ample number at each spot,” Faulkner said. “We can print ballots because we did get the option to do that, so if there is a shortage, that’s not a problem. It will just be a matter of printing those out, and then we’ll be better prepared for the future and how to (guess) that percentage.”
