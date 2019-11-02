MURRAY — It takes a lot of work to prepare Kentucky’s 120 counties for an election, here in Calloway County, many volunteers prepare throughout the year to make sure that people can participate in the democratic process.
Both Calloway County, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, are thanking the efforts of those volunteers who work the polls each election day. Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that Calloway is fortunate to have a steady supply of volunteers, but said that they could always use more.
“We have to have four workers at each polling place, and Calloway has 23 polling places,” Faulkner said. “That’s a big amount of people that are willing to work from 5 a.m. until whenever the polls close. So we encourage people to participate and appreciate those who do.”
Faulkner said that poll workers are trained in Calloway County through an election school, which is usually a couple of hours. Poll workers are provided with various study materials to familiarize themselves with their polling location, in addition to being sworn in. Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger also speaks with poll workers about election laws.
“The workers have to go to the polling place that morning and get there in time to set up two different voting machines,” Faulkner said. “They have to get their e-poll books together, signage they have to put out. There are a lot of things they have to take care of.”
Poll workers are trained to handle a variety of scenarios, including handling write-in candidates and helping get a voter who is at the wrong polling location sorted out.
“There is quite a bit to it, but they handle it and handle it well,” she said. “We have had very good luck with our board of elections and our workers.”
Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes sent a press release through her office asking Kentuckians to try and show their appreciation for precinct election officials on Tuesday.
“Our Commonwealth’s elections would not be possible without the dedication of the 15,000 precinct election officials that volunteer every Election Day,” said Grimes in the release.
The release said almost every election, many counties in Kentucky report that they have trouble recruiting people to serve in precincts on Election Day. Faulkner said that Calloway County has been fortunate to find a reliable stream of volunteers.
“We are very fortunate, but we always need more,” Faulkner said. “We have our Democratic and Republican representatives who get people from their parties to work, because you have to have one from each party at each polling location at least. We are very fortunate and always have the holes filled, but we have had to train somebody first thing Tuesday morning and swear them in to get them to the polling location on time. Right now we are good, we have all our polling locations manned and a couple of extra workers at some of the busier spots.”
As current law states, poll workers must be 18 and registered voters. An individual may not serve if he or she is a candidate, if their spouse or an immediate relative is a candidate, or if they have changed their party affiliation within the last year. Duties include attending mandatory training, setting up the polling station, processing voters, and completing and returning paperwork to the county clerk’s office on election night.
Poll workers are paid a minimum of $10 for attending the mandatory training session before Election Day, and a minimum of $60 per Election Day, as well as additional payment for mileage and phone assistance in some counties. Each county board of elections sets the rate for compensation.
For more information or to sign up to become a precinct election officer, visit GoVoteKY.com, contact your county clerk or your party’s county executive committee, or call 502-564-3490.
