MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted Wednesday to purchase an eight-acre plot of land on Murray’s north side for future use.

At the end of the court’s regular monthly session, the magistrates met with Judge-Executive Kenny Imes in his office for an executive session. When the court reconvened in open session, Imes moved that the court approve the purchase of approximately eight acres on U.S. 641 North near KY 80 for $400,000. The court unanimously approved the motion.