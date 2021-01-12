County warns against litter falling from unsecured truck loads

MURRAY – The Calloway County government is trying to get the word out about the importance of securing loads, preferably by putting a tarp over your truck bed, when taking refuse to the City of Murray Transfer Station.
The transfer station is at 400 Landfill Road just off KY 80, and 4th District Magistrate Paul Rister said he hears a lot of complaints about garbage blowing out of vehicles in that area because it is in his district. He said that trucks and vehicles pulling trailers loaded with trash and unwanted items along KY 80 and other nearby roads have led to a lot of junk ending up along the side of the highway. He said that not only is unsightly to have trash littering the edges of the road, but hauling un-tarped load can be quite dangerous for nearby vehicles as well.
“Secure your load as if everyone you loved were in a car behind you,” Rister said.
City of Murray Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said that given how much trash and debris is brought to the transfer station every day, it’s not surprising how much trash adds up on the ground. This is especially true since the speed limit is 65 mph there.
“About 50 private individuals a day bring a load to the Transfer Station,” Allbritten said. “In November, these loads likely accounted for about 10% of the total 2,807 tons of refuge deposited at the Transfer Station. Unfortunately, about 35% of these loads are un-tarped, or not securely strapped down. Items that are either blown or fall from these loads cause an obstacle for other motorists to dodge or litter alongside the road.
“That’s almost 3,000 tons a month from city and county sources, so that’s a lot of garbage when you think about. Even if you take 10% of that, maybe coming from individuals, that’s still a lot of tonnage.”
Although there is no local ordinance that addresses this problem, Calloway County Solid Waste Coordinator Gidget Manning said several Kentucky statutes do. KRS 189.150 states that no vehicle shall be operated upon any public highway whose load is susceptible to shifting or spillage unless said load is covered with a device suitable for prevention of spillage. KRS 189.990 says that a person who violates any provision of this law shall be fined not less than $20 nor more than $100.
Although unintentionally, debris blowing or falling from the load can also lead to the act of criminal littering, which is addressed in KRS 512.070. A person is guilty of criminal littering when they permit to drop on a highway any destructive or injurious material and does not immediately remove it. KRS 433.753 also addresses criminal littering on a public highway regarding paper, waste material, litter or other refuse that is dropped from a motor vehicle. Criminal littering is a Class A misdemeanor.
“The key to this situation is to get information out to the public and make them aware this is, in fact, a state law as well as an enforceable law if a person caught or someone can prove the trash belongs to the carrier,” Manning said. “Be mindful of the load you are hauling. Make sure it is secure, not blowing out or bouncing out. just tarp it!”
Rister said that to secure a load, it must be fastened in or attached to the vehicle with tarps, rope, straps, netting or chains. This should prevent any part of the load or the covering from becoming loose or detached or from leaving the vehicle while in motion.
Rister posted a video on his Facebook page (https://fb.watch/2SRV3tFxdg/) about the problem and offered the following people can use to make sure they are in compliance with the law.
Cover your load tips
• Use a tarp big enough to completely cover your trailer or truck bed.
• Tightly secure the tarp with ropes, bungee cords, netting or straps.
• Put lighter items at the bottom of the load.
• When transporting large items, make sure they are tied down and secured to the truck or trailer so they do not move.
• Make sure your truck or trailer bed does not have a hole, crack or other opening where debris can escape.
• Do not overload — keep material level with the truck bed or trailer.
• Always double-check to make sure your load is secured. Loads can move and settle during transport allowing restraints to loosen, it is a good idea to stop after a few miles to check if your tarp or tie-downs have loosened.
Ask yourself the following questions:
• Is there any chance of debris falling or blowing out of my vehicle?
• Would I feel safe if I were driving behind my vehicle?
• Would I want my loaded vehicle driving through my neighborhood?
• What would happen to my load if I had to brake suddenly or if I hit a bump?
• Do I need to drive slower than I normally do?
• Is my load secured at the back and on the sides and top?
• Did I double-check my load to make sure it is secured?
“It is important that residents properly secure their loads with a tarp to prevent debris from littering the roads and to keep items from falling out and hurting someone, and it is the law,” Rister added.
