MURRAY — Calloway County was recently awarded a grant of $9,051 to help keep an accurate and digitized record of almost 700 miles of county roads, as well as every vote the fiscal court has taken in the past 28 years.
The money comes from the Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and is called a Local Records Program grant. Paul Rister, magistrate for District 4, said the county was informed on June 17 that it had been awarded funds from the program, which has the stated mission of preserving historical government records.
Rister said the process of finding out about the grant opportunity began when the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asked the Calloway County Fiscal Court to update its county road list. The four elected magistrates on the court began working with the county road department to check on the accuracy of road names, whether they were county-maintained roads or private drives and if the mileage and surface material were reported correctly. Rister said he quickly realized just what a large undertaking this was and that he and other county officials didn’t have all the information they needed to do the job properly.
“The county has about 671 miles of road to maintain,” Rister said. “Within my district, District 4, I have 169 miles of county-maintained roads, another five miles of roads listed as private drives, 83 miles of state road and 14 miles of city-maintained roads. As magistrate, I began closely checking the specifics of my roads. I found some inconsistencies in what the county road list indicated and what the state’s list had recorded from our county. Some of these details are important, such as mileage, in determining state funding Calloway County receives. The state uses mileage to determine the county’s allocation of state gas tax through the rural road funds it gets and flex dollars for road resurfacing.”
Once Rister realized how many inconsistencies there were between state and county records, he sought advice from Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner. In addition to being in charge of elections, voter registrations, motor vehicle registrations and many other responsibilities, one of Faulkner’s official duties is recording the minutes from all the fiscal court meetings. Rister said she told him he would have to consult written records showing when and how the fiscal court officially adopted roads into the county or changed county roads to private drives.
“So I asked Antonia, ‘How do we do that?’” Rister said. “She said, ‘You’ll just have to go and manually look at every page and read the minutes of every court meeting from here back to figure out where it is. There’s no way to search for it because it’s only in paper form.’’
Rister said he couldn’t believe that in 2021, there was no easy way to search for specific information needed from county records. He had to look through Fiscal Court Order books, which are 19-by-11 inches and 3 inches thick and about 400 pages each. In total, Rister said there are 33 of these books in the county clerk’s office, dating back to 1901.
As he continued discussing the issue with Faulkner, Rister said he became concerned, not only about the inconvenience and time-consuming nature of searching the records for information, but also the risk of losing them.
“Should the courthouse ever burn down, like it did in 1906, these documents could be forever lost,” Rister said. “Thinking of the building’s age since it was rebuilt in 1913, it is 108 years old. Some of the electrical wiring may be as old, and things have been added on, so an electrical fire hazard is always a possibility.”
As he looked into the possibility of scanning documents, he had several conversations with Calloway County Public Library Executive Director Mignon Reed and Interim Dean of Murray State University Libraries Cris Ferguson. He said they informed him of money available from the KDLA Local Grants Program. He said the grants are designed to fund projects that “improve the management and preservation of local governmental office public records,” and that more specifically, the grant funds can be used for “ensuring the maintenance and security of records deemed historically significant and appropriate for preservations.”
“This meant the grant funds could be used for scanning and microfilming vital records for storage, preservation and act as an electronic backup of such records should the original paper copies be lost,” Rister said. “Additionally, as part of the scanning process, I learned the documents could also be put into an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software to allow an electronic search of the documents. This would be perfect for the task I was trying to complete in updating our county road list.”
As Rister researched the grants, he learned just how many county employees, as well as the public, would benefit from having all fiscal court records digitized and easily searchable. Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger told him that having the documents in a search format could save him and his staff countless hours of searching for historical fiscal court actions.
Rister said he began working with Faulkner on the grant proposal and learned one of the few downsides: not all of the Fiscal Court Order Books were eligible for the grant because many of them had already been scanned for another format.
“The focus for the KDLA and this grant is to electronically preserve the documents, and not necessarily my desire to have them searchable,” Rister said. “In a discussion with the KDLA West Kentucky Regional Administrator for the Local Records Branch, she found that the Fiscal Court Order Books from 1901 to 1992 had previously been scanned and stored on Microfilm in the KDLA archives. Therefore, these older records were not eligible for the grant. So as the grant was completed, we only asked to digitize the records from 1993 to 2021.”
Rister said the grant proposal was advertised in the Ledger & Times on March 5, and bids were opened on March 16 in order to meet the March 31 grant application. The submitted bids broke the project down into three phases as required by the KDLA grant guidelines: digitizing about 5,600 pages from 14 Fiscal Court Order Books, transferring digitized data into an OCR format and recording the data to microfilm.
Data Records Management Service (DRMS) of Paducah – which also maintains the electronic land records for the county clerk’s office – submitted the winning bid of $14,451. Rister said this was less than he expected, and the specific cost for each of the three phases was $3,844, $5,400 and $5,207, respectively. The KDLA grant only covers two of the three project phases, so the county would have to fund the $5,400 OCR portion if officials choose to do so. Rister said he hopes to see that happen because he thinks having the documents easily searchable would be a major benefit to the public.
The grant funds became available on Thursday with the beginning of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Although the local library didn’t have any direct involvement with the grant, Reed said she was happy to have been able to point Rister to KLDA’ s services.
“I think it’s a great resource, and it will really help the county get their records in order and automated,” she said.
Faulkner was unavailable for comment Thursday.
