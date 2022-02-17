MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court voted to approve a resolution Wednesday in support of a grant for a recovery housing facility.
The application states that the Economic Development Administration‘s Economic Adjustment Assistance program has made funds available for “assisting communities and regions with economic recovery, resiliency and revitalization in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The 42nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall County as well as Calloway, asked the court to support its application to the EAA program for “the economic development and recovery housing initiative that will establish a 120-bed recovery housing campus for men and women, and/or formal pipelines to re-employment of program participants.”
Calloway Circuit Clerk Linda Avery spoke to the court on behalf of the 42nd Judicial District and Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson.
“In my job, I see the impact of substance abuse disorders, and if we could get a 100-bed rehab facility here, it would be a real game changer for our county,” Avery said. “We have some land spotted in an opportunity zone. Covid slowed things down, but thanks to the efforts of Judge Jameson, there is now a community corrections board. He found this law (that allows for the creation of such a board) and he started the community corrections board because even before he took the bench, he saw the need for help with substance abuse disorder here in Calloway County.”
Avery recalled a woman who told her that her husband had died in a car accident after taking pills that weren’t prescribed to him. She said that they had talked about rehab facilities in the past, but there hadn’t been any beds available at that time, so he told his wife, “Let’s just wait.”
“We can’t just wait anymore,” Avery said. “So I appreciate your considering this resolution and would appreciate your adopting support for this grant. It’s the final piece of the grant that we need to submit, and hopefully we’ll be able to get enough money to build this facility.”
District 4 Magistrate Paul Rister asked if anyone had calculated how much money a rehab facility like the one proposed would save the jail. Avery said that if someone with a substance abuse disorder is arrested and brought to the jail, they could be moved to rehab so the jail staff wouldn’t have to deal with the inmate “coming down off of their high.” She said the average daily expense is $30 or more for someone to be incarcerated, and Calloway County Jailer Ken Claud concurred when she asked if a rehab facility would also save on the jail’s medical costs.
“I can’t put a figure on it, but even if you took 10 inmates out at $30 a day and they don’t get to court for two weeks or maybe a month, that’s going to be a significant savings,” Avery said.
In other business:
• Jody Cash, chief deputy for the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, stood in for Sheriff Nicky Knight to present CCSO’s final tax settlement for 2021, which totaled $219,778.63 in excess receipts. He said CCSO was requesting that the court return those fees to help the department meet payroll until it brings in more revenue later in the year. Rister moved to approve final settlement and to return the fees in monthly installments over a four-month period, and the rest of the court voted in favor.
• The court approved a budget amendment of $113,000 to include revenue from the sale of a bulldozer.
• The court approved the second reading of an ordinance establishing a permit process for the licensing of solid waste management facilities. It sets regulations for the collection and transportation of solid waste, as well as a license fee.
• The court approved the appointment of Shawn Reynolds to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees for a term expiring March 31, 2026. The appointment of Jodi Hanneman to replace Shawn Dunnaway on the Calloway County Tourism Commission was also approved, with the term ending Sept. 16, 2024.
• The court approved a bid related to a 911 Communication Center grant application to the Kentucky Department of Homeland for storm sirens.
The court’s next regular meeting will be at 9 a.m. March 16 at the Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.