PADUCAH – Court of Appeals Judge J. Christopher McNeill was officially sworn into office on Friday by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell. The proceeding was held in Nickell’s Paducah office and via Zoom.
A Murray State alum, McNeill has served the 1st Appellate District, Division 1 since April 2020, when a bipartisan commission recommended him to the Governor for appointment to succeed Nickell, who was elected to the Supreme Court in 2019. McNeill won his election in November, so he will fill that seat’s unexpired term through 2022.
“It’s an honor to have been elected by people across a 24-county district,” McNeill said. “And, I promise to do my level best for every citizen in the district.”
The 1st Appellate District, Division 1 is composed of the Commonwealth’s 24 westernmost counties: Allen, Ballard, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster.
Fourteen judges, two elected from seven appellate court districts, serve on the Court of Appeals. The judges are divided into panels of three to review and decide cases, with the majority determining the decision. The panels do not sit permanently in one location but travel throughout the state to hear cases.
